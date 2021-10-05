Cynthia Rodríguez could be fired from Venga la Alegría | Instagram

Not long ago certain rumors began to appear about one of the hosts of Venga La Alegría, the beautiful singer Cynthia Rodriguez could be fired.

The program Come the joy It has become one of the most sought after and seen by viewers, its success is such that they decided to expand the programming.

We continually find various forms of morning entertainment, the television stations TV Azteca and Televisa compete for the audience, so more and more programs such as VLA as well as the Hoy program, they surprise their audience with new and entertaining sessions.

In particular with the program that was broadcast from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the executives or those in charge of it, decided to make some changes and extend the programming.

The decision that Come the joy It was also broadcast on weekends, apparently it was a good idea because it has been very well accepted by users.

Previously, the program led by Tania Rincón, Cristal Silva, Cynthia Rodríguez and other conductors between actors and singer, the best of the week was broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays, that’s how Venga La Alegría Fin de Semana was born.

That is why the workload between the program during the week and the weekends would have to be divided, although some users immediately believed that the same drivers of the already established program would be in charge of driving – they were in for a big surprise!

It seems that the driving will not be in charge of any of the aforementioned drivers, this time it will require the talent of other personalities to entertain the public on Saturdays and Sundays.

That is why you could give yourself a break and forget the idea that Carlos Rivera’s beautiful girlfriend could be left out of the program, since the new drivers have already been seen.

As television celebrities, it was decided that some outgoing reality stars would be perfect for this new show, or rather an extension of it.

Each of the members of this new group of conductors are definitely liked by the public, because during the transmission of the programs in which they participated they always had the support of the viewers.

Some names you may recognize:

Cyntia González from Master Chef Aistéo Cázares from Exatlón México Mati Álvarez from Exatlón México Alana Lliteras from Master Chef Olga Mafud, host Sofía Aragón, model Gaby Ramírez, actress Rafael Serdán, actor Alex Sirvent, singer

Since Venga La Alegría Fin de Semana premiered, the show has become a success, thanks in large part to the precedent of “Venga La Alegría.”