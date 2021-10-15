Cynthia Rodríguez dedicates a message to her ex-boyfriend in the VLA program | Instagram

Once again the flirtatious actress, singer and television presenter Cynthia Rodríguez shared in the middle of the Venga La Alegría program that she missed her ex-boyfriend José Luis, this could have upset her Carlos Rivera placeholder image.

As you well know, the famous television host has conquered her fans since she began to be part of this select group of hosts on the morning show since 2019.

However, it should be noted that Cynthia Rodríguez already had a broad career since before she joined said cast, as you will remember this began since she joined La Academia.

It was since 2005 when he was part of the fourth generation of La Academia, unfortunately he won fourth place, to refresh your memory we will mention the first five places:

First place: Erasmo Second place: Yuridia Third place: Adrián Fourth place: Cynthia Rodríguez Fifth place: Edgar

As it was practically customary or rather there was a lot between each generation, couples were formed inside or outside the reality show, in the case of Rodríguez, he had a relationship with José Luis who was in the number 8 place of the reality show precisely in the fourth generation.

The singer commented that when she left the reality show she was invited to interpret the theme of a famous telenovela “Amor en custodia” the theme was titled “If you are not with me”, which she interpreted next to her then boyfriend José Luis.

He mentions that when they have the opportunity to sing together, he does it with all the pleasure in the world, adding that he missed him, surely these words resonated among those present, since their relationship had to end due to commitments and not due to lack of love.

This is because, as you will remember, Cynthia currently maintains a loving relationship with Carlos Rivera, who by the way was the winner of the third season of La Academia.

The singer recently revived the song with her partner Patricio Borghetti, stirring some memories of Rodríguez who surely still feels some affection for her ex-boyfriend, as often happens on some occasions when the couple is on good terms.

Thanks to the interpretation of this melody, he managed to mark a before and after in his own career, due to the impact caused by both the main theme and the melodrama of TV Azteca premiered on July 18, 2005.

Years later, Televisa made a remake of said project called True Love, released on May 12, 2013, however it did not have the impact that the project of 16 years ago.