Cynthia Rodríguez with flowers shows an imposing figure and charms

Cynthia Rodríguez has made it clear that she is capable of wearing any color, and as on other occasions, flowers have been her best option to model her imposing silhouette and charms.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez wears a flirty floral dress that revealed her slender legs in a photo she shared on her Instagram stories.

The Denominated “Rump princess“She has earned the merit as the” best dressed “week after week after participating in the” I want to sing! “

The “famous 37-year-old”, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz who has collaborated with various Mexican brands and has worn haute couture garments from fashion houses such as “Victor & Jesse” and “Israel Garrido Moda”, appeared in a tight casual dress with shades of brown, beige, orange and pink.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me”, who stood out as one of the favorites on social networks, particularly on Instagram, showed herself as a top model in one of her most recent postcards.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, who has shown herself as a faithful assiduous to the fitness life, showed her marked curves and her beautiful legs by choosing a short fitted outfit with a heart cut in the chest area.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, added a tag in the snapshot in which she revealed, the flirty look is part of the @tokyoboutique collection of whom “model“He has worn multiple garments on various occasions.

The gorgeous “Coahuila“, she smiled as she posed for the camera with her brown hair marked by long curls,

The actress of “Educando a Nina”, “Corazón Abierto”, and “Mujer Comprada”, who was born on May 8, 1984, has added a great role, becoming one of the most beloved of the morning of Venga la Alegría.

The “exacadémica”, who recently was present in the most recent presentation of Carlos Rivera, who closed with a flourish his Tour Guerra in the Arena of Mexico City, with great success.

Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend was proud to be “the first Mexican artist to achieve a ‘Sold Out’ in 360 format.

The acclaimed couple who met at La Academia and started a romance from 2015-2016 could soon become parents, they say.