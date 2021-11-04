Cynthia Rodríguez in blue and green, falls in love on the streets of Miami | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez wore a set in two tones that made a good match when walking through some of the streets of Miami, this after it was confirmed that she left “Venga la Alegría”.

The one born in Monclova, Coahuila, would leave the broadcast again after they say she had a romantic getaway with the interpreter of “Let ours stay ours“.

Thus the attitude in the middle of the week, wrote the 37-year-old artist born on May 8.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend She is featured in a series of photos that she shared one day in which she appears captured outside in a blouse and miniskirt set that revealed her slender legs, which sparked various reactions and garnered 91,826 likes.

The “exacademic“He took the opportunity to share his undeniable beauty with his followers while enjoying a few days out of town with his sentimental partner.

The charismatic presenter of “I want to sing!“She wastes happiness and flirtation while modeling before the camera to which she showed a big smile, her slender silhouette and her stylized hair thanks to @perla_wizards commented the interpreter of” If you are not with me “.

The “mexican youtuber“Without many accessories, she complemented her look with @modayaccesoriosriojas so she did not stop surprising once again with her fashion choices.

The distinguished “Best dressed“of the week she received various compliments and comments on the publication in which her 3.4 million followers on Instagram reiterated how beautiful she looked.

Girl I would like to envy you, I already want it to be Friday, On the 2nd it seems that you are wearing a Minnie Mouse bow, Now schoolboys, 10 reasons to go to Mexico: Number 1, you, Beautiful, Spectacular, Precious, Beautiful, Never I had thought about that combination of clothes but everything always looks divine to you, were some of the comments

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, has been distinguished as one of the most beautiful and every day she has surprised everyone with her fashion choices by appearing in the “¡Quiero Cantar” contest of “Venga la Alegría”.

The Denominated “Grupera Princess“He has appeared in haute couture dresses as well as casual attire with which he has monopolized the spotlight, as recently happened at the” HombresGQ “gala preceded by the magazine.

The actress of productions such as “Woman bought”, “Open heart” and “Educating Nina“, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz, has become the star ambassador of some of the various clothing brands and especially of the fashion house of” Victor & Jessey “of whom she has worn some of their most impressive designs in front of the screens.