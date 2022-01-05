Cynthia Rodríguez in mesh and orange look, sunbathes her beauty | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, enjoys some wonderful days at the beach during her recent vacation in Tulum where she appeared on a mesh with an orange look, and letting herself be covered by the sun’s rays.

The singer Born on May 8, 1984, Cynthia Rodríguez is currently enjoying a great paradise in the middle of her stay in Tulúm, where it is presumed, traveled with Carlos riveraAlthough they have not been shown together in any photos so far, fans say.

Happy Days. Sun, beach and lots of love. Bikini: @carlotinaclothing, It is read in the description that accompanies the images that the famous shared on Instagram.

Cynthia Rodríguez in mesh and orange look, sunbathes her beauty. Photo: Instagram Capture

In total, the postcard finished accumulating 243. 014 I like it, in addition to various comments in which it was denoted “Grupera Princess“received various accolades and sparked various speculations.

The beauty and charisma of Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz has led her to win both fans on the screen and on social networks, particularly on Instagram where until today she has accumulated 3.5 million users.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“She has a long courtship with the interpreter of” What is ours to stay with, “with whom she started a romance between 2015 and 2016.

The famous 37-year-old has shared some of her best moments during the romantic trip she made with the “former academic”, the “mexican youtuber“reveals her statuesque silhouette in a two-piece orange outfit in two photos she shared with her loyal fans.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me”, unleashed a shower of praise and praise that highlighted her great physical beauty.

“Preciosaaaaa, Aww it seems as if you were already pregnant in one of these photos jijiji, In the second photo I imagined seeing you pregnant belly, Beautiful, how good that you are so happy although you are missed too much in #VLA, I hope they will do it there Carlitos, Your discipline is clearly visible, what a fantastic body! Mr. body! Missing the photo you had promised in summer … “were the reactions.

At the same time, the postcards of the “television actress” who participated in productions such as “Educating Nina”, “Woman bought” and “A Corazón Abierto”, generated some controversial messages in which some users pointed out that her belly seemed slightly “bulky”, suggesting a possible “pregnancy”.