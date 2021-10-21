Cynthia Rodríguez goes crazy covered in flowers in a photo | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez has managed to make love not only to the public who follows her day by day in the morning broadcast of “Come the joy“, but also on social media, it was a photo covered in flowers that once again captivated the hearts of her fans.

The beautiful “Coahuila“Cynthia Rodríguez, 37, is today one of the most acclaimed faces on television, it was in a photograph on Instagram where she once again left her followers breathless.

The singer, reappeared with a very flirtatious dress that revealed some of her charms, also taking the opportunity to send some thanks.

The day always turns beautiful when you are grateful. Thank you for being with me always, reads the message that Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz shared on her social networks, followed by emojis of hands praying and a heart.

Cynthia Rodríguez goes crazy in a flowery dress. Capture Instagram

The “television host“, who has collaborated for some years in the program” Venga la Alegría “, wore a dress by @tokyo_boutique_ and her beauty look was in charge of @perla_wizards to whom she gave the credits of her successful choice.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, who would have been distinguished with the merit of “Best Dressed”, has worn both haute couture and some more common garments that mostly highlight her proportionate silhouette and have made her the target of praise

It was precisely on this occasion that Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, leaned for an outfit that would still dominate the spring season and that also left some of her attributes on display.

The “mexican youtuber“, who played years ago in his role in the world of social networks with his own beauty channel, tips and guest figures among which Carlos Rivera could not have been missing, reappears with a flowered dress in shades of pink and yellow .

A dress that uncovered her shoulders and showed the beautiful legs of the “exacademic“which looked stylized with heels in nude color.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me”, she had a duet with José Luis for the telenovela “Amor en custodia”, which is broadcast again on television, caused quite a stir and her 3.4 million followers did not stop flattering her .

Thank you for always being so loving, Impressive how beautiful you are, my god, @cynoficial, thank you for being the best, It is that you are more beautiful every day Cyn, I love you Cyn, We will always be for you beautiful, You are a model !! ! (I love those shoes)

They were just some of the comments, for the remembered participant of the “Second Star Challenge”, who has also collaborated in several programs and series on Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno.

Undoubtedly, the today also “queen of fashion”, Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, has positioned herself as one of the favorites for a large fan club.

Those who have also managed to see the great charisma that the actress of “Educating Nina” possesses, despite the privacy with which she has led her life and particularly her relationship with the Mexican interpreter.