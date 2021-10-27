Cynthia Rodríguez, happy in a white suit, captivates in a photo | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez has found the keys to conquer an increasingly numerous audience, the colleague of Tv Azteca, captivates in a White suit that made a perfect match with the smiles he handed out on a recent postcard.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, gives a fashion lesson and with all a waste of style, she captured the eyes by wearing a white suit with which she appears in a photo she shared from her Instagram account.

The popular “television host“in Venga la Alegría and the reality show” I want to sing! “, Cynthia Rodriguez, appears from an exterior in which she is captured with an elegant white suit consisting of pants and a blazer with details on the front.

Cynthia Rodríguez, happy in a white suit, captivates in a photo. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “former student of the Academy“, left everyone speechless, the”Best dressed“She has gotten used to her fans to see her wearing haute couture outfits, most of them are part of the” Victor & Jesse clothing line.

However, the former participant of “Desafío de Estrellas” and “mexican youtuber“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, stood out with a white tailored suit with delicate gold strappy sneakers.

It has been her various fashion choices that have placed the interpreter of “If you are not with me” as one of the “best dressed” in the world. show, and a casual suit was not the impediment for the ambassador of various clothing lines to stand out when captured from a balcony.

The one born on May 8 in Monclova under the name of Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, chose to wear her long loose and completely straight hair accompanied by a pair of beige earrings, by @modayaccesoriosriojas specified, which matched the details of your coat.

The outstanding figure of the small screen of 37 years, contributed the last touch with his smile, without a doubt, the best accessory of the colleague of “The Cap “Pérez in the morning broadcast of Tv Azteca,

The assiduous to the fitness life who has also appeared in productions such as series and novels by the Ajusco production company: “Educating Nina”, “Woman bought”, and “A corazón Abierto”, have been some of the participations of the “TV actress“, in addition to the songs that he has set to music in some other projects.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, with whom he currently shares the same roof after a long relationship that has lasted since 2015-2016, is gaining more and more popularity, particularly on Instagram where to date he has 3.4 million subscribers.

The “Mexican model” with 1.71 in height has appeared imposing in various confections that highlight her qualities to the maximum.