Cynthia Rodríguez happy to captivate Carlos Rivera in photo | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez has been characterized as one of the most charismatic faces in the show and it was in a photograph where Carlos Rivera placeholder image I would be captivated by the beauty of the singer.

The “coahuilense“Cynthia Rodríguez knows the power of a smile accompanied by a series of flirtatious details like the ones she shows in one of her postcards on Instagram in which she accumulated 116. 691 I like it.

The “exacademic“, originally from Monclova who will graduate from the talent reality show sponsored by Tv Azteca, in addition to the second and third Desafío de Estrellas, drives her fans crazy again and Carlos Rivera was no exception.

The happiness of being part of the @cklasoficial family. Intense and fun weekend, it is read in the message that accompanied the publication and that caused a large number of reactions, including that of the Mexican singer-songwriter himself.

The Denominated “Grupera Princess“She was praised by her sentimental partner, with whom it is presumed, has lived for a long time:” Always with a beautiful smile “, reads the comment that Carlos Rivera dedicated to his girlfriend, which also unleashed a wave of reactions from the enthusiastic club who admires the couple.

Although “Cyn“and the native of Tláxcala have remained together since 2015-2016, the also” former academic “has ruled out wedding plans so far, as confirmed in past interviews.

Carlos Rivera topped the list of comments towards the gorgeous “television host“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who also received other messages from colleagues in the media:

How beautiful, expressed @helen_ochoa

Our weekends working on Cklass are so much fun when we’re together haha, wrote @kristalsilva_

You are too beautiful!!! wrote @ karladíazof

In their midst, there was also no lack of comments from some of the 3.4 million followers who follow in the footsteps of the “Mexican model” who has earned the merit of being the “Best Dressed” thanks to the various casual and haute couture designs that she shares in her sessions.

Thank you for letting me be part of every moment with you skinny beautiful, you are the best, I am a fabulous outfit, Perfect, How beautiful by God, You are beautiful, How beautiful my Cyn, it is read between the various reactions, accompanied by several emojis that filled of affection to the collaborator of Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno.

It should be remembered that Rodríguez Ruiz, who interpreted one of the songs that musicized the telenovela “Amor en custodia”, which was premiered again on television, has collaborated as a presenter in several programs and even in “Venga la Alegría” in the contest ” I want to sing”!

Opportunity that he has given to the “television actress” in novels and series such as “Educating Nina”, among others, to make the most of her beauty, this without lacking the talent of her image team, whom the 37-year-old star years, born on May 8, does not stop thanking constantly.