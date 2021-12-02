Cynthia Rodríguez fun, with the brightest look on a motorcycle | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez reappeared in a postcard in which she wears a shiny look while modeling at a motorcycle show.

The gorgeous singerCynthia Rodríguez did not miss the opportunity to pose her statuesque silhouette in the middle of what she called, it was a “fun exhibition”.

The “former student of The academy“Whoever participated in” Desafío de Estrellas “2 and 3, Cynthia Rodríguez, chose to wear a set of shiny fabric in bronze color accompanied by mining style boots in black.

Having fun with @ItalikaOficial at Expo Moto 2021, reads the description of the photograph.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me“, subject to a duet with José Luis for the novel” Amor en Custodia “, appeared next to a motorcycle in one of the samples of the Italika brand, as the famous 37-year-old presumes.

Cynthia Rodríguez fun, with the brightest look on a motorcycle. Photo: Instagram Capture

They have never seen a Cyn so fast, how did your classes go, can you take me out for a ride? You show a Spectacular Beauty, Beautiful you always, Beautiful I love you, it is read in the messages that accompanied the postcard shared 14 hours ago and which accumulated 17,379 likes.

The so-called “Grupera Princess“He has distinguished himself as one of the internet celebrities with the best intuition when it comes to fashion, something that he has shown repeatedly in the midst of his collaboration in Venga la Alegría.

The reality show host “I want to sing!“It has earned the merit for ‘Best Dressed’, particularly thanks to the haute couture designs that make it imposing”mexican youtuber“He shines in each of his comebacks.

The also model, who has also collaborated in various advertising campaigns and various Mexican brands, has carried splendid designs from fashion houses such as “Victor & Jesse” and Israel Garrido Moda.

The singer-songwriter, who has also aroused great interest in her hermetic relationship with Carlos Rivera, is one of the most prominent on Instagram with 3.4 million subscribers, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz is attracting a growing audience every time.

The TV actress in series and novels like “Educating Nina“,” Open heart “and / or” Woman bought “among other projects in addition to” All a show “, is one of the most beloved collaborators of the Ajusco television station.

It was last Tuesday when Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz was one of the conductors of the event that celebrated the beginning of Christmas and the lighting of the tree located in the facilities of the production house.