Cynthia Rodríguez in yellow halter dress, shows attributes | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez turns into a lioness by wearing a yellow dress with a halter neck with a large opening that showed her charms and caused several reactions among her fans.

The “singer“Cynthia Rodríguez, shows that she has a multifaceted beauty, capable of turning from a delicate butterfly to a more wild style while noting her qualities more and more in the middle.

A yellow and brown print dress with an opening to the abdomen, showed the attributes of the “television host“They are one of those” Looks that make you feel good, “commented the” Coahuilense “through one of her most recent photos on Instagram.

Thanks to my loved ones @victoryjesse Stylist: @george: figueroa Makeup @dormaka Hairstyle: @vaniama Makeup Photo: @sergiotorressa, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz’s image team who never stops thanking her for embellishing her in each of her publications.

Cynthia Rodríguez in a yellow halter dress, shows attributes. Photo: Instagram Capture

Cynthia Rodriguez, who presents the reality show “¡Quiero Cantar!” once again left his 3.3 million subscribers speechless who faithfully follow in his footsteps and admire his beauty, so immediately the reactions were present praising the “exacademic“, 37 years old.

The “TV actress“, who has collaborated in productions on the small screen such as” Educando a Nina “,” Mujer purchased “,” A corazón Abierto “, among many other productions of Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno, was filled with several hearts and 23,595 likes.

Likeable, You make me good, The most top, Divine !, Goddess, This day you were Nala, Precious, Goddess, My lioness, Hermosaaa.

They were some of the messages dedicated to the denóminada “Grupera Princess“, who has participated in programs such as” Todo un Show, camino a la Fame “, hosted by Roger González, Anette Cuburú and Laura Gii, among others.

The “girlfriend of Carlos Rivera” wore a completely different style with which in past days she captivated like a whole “blue butterfly”, once again an outfit that highlighted her qualities thanks to the talent of “Victor and Jesse”.

The clothing of the “Mexican youtuber” marked her waist thanks to a thin belt that carried the garment with small pearls around it, a detail that gave an extra touch of style to the ambassador of different brands.

How on this occasion, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, shared a carousel of images in which she appears from the outside and which also showed her back completely uncovered.

Meanwhile, her hair, which she left loose, was marked by several curls and with more volume, which she also combined with her makeup in which her eyelids and lips in a more natural tone were covered with golden shadows.

Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz has become the ambassador for various brands as well as some exclusive lines from Mexican designers and her wise choice of garments have distinguished her among “the best dressed of the week.”