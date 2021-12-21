Cynthia Rodríguez, wears an aquamarine dress as a second skin | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez once again paralyzed her loyal fans by reappearing in a beautiful tight aquamarine dress, the “Coahuila“She wore the second dress with which she said goodbye to one of her facets in the morning.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, once again fell in love with her 3.4 million subscribers after appearing in a tight aquamarine blue dress that revealed part of her silhouette.

Cynthia Rodriguez, she boasted the second outfit that wrapped her silhouette from neck to feet and marked her imposing curves, the “former student of the Academy“He described his nostalgia when he dismissed the” Quiero Cantar “contest.

Cynthia Rodríguez, says goodbye in a tight aquamarine dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

In recent months, the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“He has been at the forefront of the dynamics wearing designs that have left more than one speechless, that’s how Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz said goodbye to the final of” Quiero Cantar. ”

Second look, commented the native of Monclova, who also accompanied the publication with a diamond emoji. Stylist: @george_figueroa. Dress: @victoryjesse, Makeup: @dormaka, reads the post of the famous 37-year-old.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who was born on May 8, 1984, quickly became the target of comments and reactions from her followers.

It is not the first time Cynthia Rodriguez arrow hearts on social networks and especially from the hand of this tonality since on several occasions, the “host of Venga la Alegría” has shown that she is capable of highlighting in any color.

“I choose to be happy, What the … Hello Cynthia, good night my love, how beautiful you are, I like you very much, Happy beautiful night, you are beautiful mommy, I love you my love I love you Cynthia very much, Wao Wao but how beautiful you are It’s a pity that you are far away to meet you. You are a beautiful princess. I love you, Divine. ”

They were just some of the reactions in the snapshot that the actress from “Educating Nina“,” Open heart “and” Purchased Woman “, shared a day ago and in which he accumulated 66. 613 I like it.

On the other hand, the denounced “Rump princess“doesn’t always get the most good reactions, as some of the users were of the opinion that” I should dress better “

So many years in Azteca and you do not learn to dress yourself, please, a dressmaker or something, it is read in some reactions, which was quickly countered by the faithful admirers of the 1.71 artist.

The “mexican youtuber“He has managed to win the hearts of a large public and a growing number of followers on social platforms in which they do not hesitate to show their support and endorsement of Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz.