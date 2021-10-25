Cynthia Rodríguez in black, mesh barely covers her charms | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, who interprets the song “If you are not with me“, stood in a photograph in which she appears with a black maxi dress but a mesh in front would show her lack of interiors.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, once again caught all eyes in a maxi dress in which she wasted total elegance, in addition to showing her physical qualities.

A black design of the talented “Victor & Jesse” revealed the flirty attributes of the “Coahuila, who shared a photo that would cause many compliments and compliments from his Instagram account where he has 3.4 million subscribers to this day.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGE

Cynthia Rodríguez in black and mesh, barely covers her charms. Photo: Instagram Capture

The garment that covered the silhouette of Cynthia Rodriguez from the neck to touching the ground, it did not prevent the mesh that was worn at the front of the garment from revealing the marked figure and charms of the “mexican model“.

If you’re not with me, the famous 37-year-old wrote in the description of the image followed by a black heart emoji.

The one born on May 8 in Monclova, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, wears a dress that combines velvet which covered her arms and neck, while an intense gray mesh runs through the silhouette of the curvy woman. host of Venga la Alegría.

In recent months, the “exacademic“Whoever also participated in reality shows such as” Desafío de Estrellas “2 and 3, has been distinguished among the” Best Dressed “.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, who is a faithful assiduous to a healthy lifestyle, stole the attention with a haute couture design from one of the fashion houses that has dressed her par excellence.

And to whom he affectionately thanked: “A beauty of my @victoryjesse”, he commented in the message of the publication a few weeks ago and in which Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz was taken in profile by the camera.

Cynthia Rodríguez, partner of Carlos Rivera since 2015 or 2016, opted for an updo in a highly polished ponytail on her chestnut hair, the Tv Azteca collaborator He entrusted his image in the hands of his faithful team, @george_figueroa, @dormaka and @vaniama Makeup, who were in charge of his makeup and hairstyle.

The actress of series and novels such as “Educando a Nina”, “Mujer bought” among others, accumulated a total of 123,671 likes, accompanied by various compliments and compliments from her colleagues and admirers.

The photographer Uriel Santana, Kristal Silva, and Fey, were some of those who dedicated reactions to the “mexican youtuber“followed by @anetteoficial, who commented:” Beautiful. ”

Many of the comments even recalled part of the song that accompanied the melodrama of the telenovela Amor en Custodia and that Rodríguez Ruiz interpreted alongside José Luis, (her ex-boyfriend) at La Academia.

While other users asked for Cynthia Rodríguez to return to the world of music very soon: “We miss you in music. Chain of prayers for us to hear something new soon.”

But not my love, you are not like that, do not say goodbye to me, if this has not started, “reads the comments.