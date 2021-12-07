Cynthia Rodríguez, wearing a ball gown, reaches the final stretch | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez was one of those who stood out the most recently by appearing in a new video that she shared for all her followers.

The gorgeous singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, graduated from The academyShe again made the most of her figure and beauty with a black dress that was tight at the waist and with which she reiterated that she sadly says goodbye to the garments that have distinguished her as one of the “best dressed” week after week.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“It has stolen the heart not only of the audience but also of an increasing number of people on Instagram where until now it has 3, 4 million subscribers.

However, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, announced that the contest of “I want to sing!“He is approaching the final stretch and therefore, it will also be goodbye to the imposing designs that he wore in the middle of his collaborations on the morning reality show.

Cynthia Rodríguez, in a ball gown, reaches the final stretch. Photo: Instagram Capture

On different occasions, the Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno collaborator in programs such as “Quite a show“, and recently Venga la Alegría, she has worn black garments that flatter her completely.

Although Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez has proven to be able to steal glances in any look and tonality, without a doubt this time she would get the applause of many fans in the video she shared on her official account.

The 37-year-old famous, born on May 8, 1984, appeared with a clothing mostly upholstered with black details and with sparkles that adjusted to every inch of her marked figure.

The maxi dress lengthened her neck with a cut of an important depth and with a small mesh that covered the front part of her charms.

A thin shiny belt defined the small area at the height of her waist and pronounced the hips of Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz.

The stylized actress of “Educating Nina“,” A Corazón Abierto “and” Mujer Comprada “is about to conclude its stage in the talent show as it is nearing completion, announced the” girlfriend of Carlos Rivera. ”

For several months, the “Mexican youtuber” has been at the forefront of the conduction along with some of her colleagues with whom she has even appeared among the participants, such as the occasion on which she accompanied “El Capi” Pérez, who played a regional theme with the “former contestant of Desafío de Estrellas” 2 and 3.