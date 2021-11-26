Cynthia Rodríguez luxurious black dress sculpts her silhouette | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez with tight black dress of rhinestones and ruffles, her figure would be one of those that stood out most in a recent snapshot.

The “Coahuila”, Cynthia Rodríguez, reappeared in one of the photos with a dress that was filled with extravagant pearls.

Cynthia RodriguezShe wore a black dress with luxurious stones with which she modeled her beautiful silhouette in a photo.

The also singer, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who this Thursday wore a striking black dress with details of prederia and some striking ornaments in thin black fabric ran down the long sleeves of the dress.

THURSDAY. Dress: @victoryjesse, Stilyst: @george_figueroa, Makeup and hairstyle: @vaniama Makeup, reads the snapshot post.

Cynthia Rodríguez luxurious black dress sculpts her silhouette. Photo: Instagram Capture

If there is something that defines the beautiful Cynthia Rodríguez, it is her good taste and that she always chooses the best clothes to surprise her audience, this occasion was no exception.

The so-called “Best dressed”Of the week, Cynthia Rodríguez, appears on a postcard in which she models an extravagant dress from the“ victor & Jesse ”fashion house.

Of course, it is not surprising that the beautiful image of the host of “I want to sing”Will cause a great impact by displaying its marked silhouette with great elegance.

WOWWWW, Chula, Diosa, P3rrís! Ma, Brutal, All an Aztec beauty !!! You do not want to be my Christmas gift, I love you @cynoficial, Eternally beautiful, beautiful, How beautiful you hear, An empowered goddess, Bella, simply beautiful, it reads in the comments of the photo.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, was immediately the target of various compliments and compliments, accumulating a total of 115, 446 likes.

The famous 37-year-old, also “TV actress“In series and projects such as” Educating Nina “,” An open heart “,” Woman bought “and” Todo un Show “, she appeared with a stylized silhouette in an extravagant dress.

With a high collected, the interpreter of “If you are not with me”, She threw a flirtatious look at her followers added to a couple of simple accessories on the ear that wore a small pearl similar to that of the dress accessories.

The curvy figure of the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend”It would cause a whole euphoria, since Cynthia Rodríguez, has managed to win the affection of the public with her charisma and beauty.

One of the charms of the “mexican youtuber”Jumped into view when it came to showing some of his qualities, his excellent physique is one of them.

The “model“He has collaborated with various Mexican fashion houses, including” Israel Garrido “, this, in addition to various Mexican brand boutiques.

As happens on other occasions, the Tv Azteca collaborator managed to cause a sensation and it was with makeup in natural tones that she managed to highlight her beauty.