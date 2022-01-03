Cynthia Rodríguez imposes beauty in a brown beaded dress | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez was featured in a new photograph in which she wears a maxi dress full of brown rhinestones that highlighted the silhouette of the famous host of Venga la Alegría.

The singer, remembered for participating in the contest “La Academia” and “Desafío de Estrellas 2 y 3, Cynthia Rodríguez, shared a photo with her 3.4 million subscribers, which she left with a square eye and received various comments.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, reappeared in a postcard and caused various reactions, the beauty of the presenter of” I want to sing! “would not go unnoticed after participating in a special of the television station in which she has collaborated for several years, on the occasion of the arrival of the New Year, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz herself highlighted.

Last night in the # Feliz2022 special with a beautiful dress by @_fhersantosoficial, Stylist: @roggermarchan Makeup @liceporrasmakeup

Cynthia Rodríguez imposes beauty in a brown beaded dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

The Denominated “Best dressed“Figure in a beautiful dress full of brown rhinestones that highlighted her best features as well as her curvy silhouette.

With a large skirt with a side slit, the famous 37-year-old, born on May 8, 1984, wore a pageant figure that stole glances and accumulated various reactions on Instagram.

A total of 112,260 users did not hesitate to like the publication of the “coahuilense” who has become one of the favorite members of the morning and with great popularity on social networks.

The followers of the interpreter of “If you are not with me“They showered Deyanira Ruiz with praise, from messages in which they highlighted a much younger appearance, to some who even pointed out, her own beauty was imposed on that of the clothing.

Happy 2022 my dear Cyn, And you looked beautiful! In the first photo you look like 20 but it is normal because you are 25, you are much more beautiful than your dress

They were just some of the messages that the faithful admirers of the television actress with titles such as “Educating Nina”, “Open heart” and “Woman bought”, dedicated in the publication.

The , “mexican youtuber“, who models abroad, wore her hair loose and marked by perfect curls added to a natural makeup but which highlighted the best features of the so-called” rump star “.