Cynthia Rodríguez in green and red, looks penultimate day of the year | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez reappeared in a green and red outfit that revealed her imposing silhouette and showed her figure on the penultimate day of the year.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez opted for the most representative colors of Christmas and after being missed for a few days by her followers, she reappears in what she highlighted in one of her most recent posts on the penultimate day of the year.

With a red micro skirt and matching blazer, Cynthia Rodriguez She showed a contrasting outfit that revealed her slender legs.

Photo: Instagram Capture

Without a doubt although the “academic“He brought a touch of green to the mix, it was red that dominated his most recent set of garments with which he captured several glances and stole sighs from his 3.4 million subscribers.

Penultimate day of the year. The Tv Azteca and Azteca 13 collaborator commented in a brief caption that accompanied two snapshots on Instagram.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend She knows how to take advantage of her silhouette and during this 2021, the distinguished one as “Best dressed” was positioned in the target of the gazes.

After being the star host of the reality show “I want to sing!“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, was one of those who stood out the most for wearing haute couture designs, mostly with creations made by” Victor & Jesse “, and some other fashion houses.

Also, the charismatic presenter of “Come the joy“, collaborates for some campaigns for which on several occasions she has shown clothing lines that highlight her imposing curves.

The one born on May 8, 1984 in Monclova, Coahuila would have remained absent from the Instagram platform where she is today “mexican youtuber“It has won the affection of a growing audience.

Remembered for her participation in “La Academia” and “Desafío de Estrellas” in version 2 and 3, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, showed her beautiful legs, which she defined with a pair of red sneakers, which can be seen in the second photograph where she models full body.

Good morning, if I missed your posts, Beautiful (Beautiful), How beautiful, The most beautiful, The most beautiful, Beautiful, Wow what a short skirt, GUAPERRIMA my Cyn, Beautiful.

They were some of the reactions that the faithful followers of the actress of series and novels like “Educating Nina“,” Woman bought “and” Open heart “, accumulated in the duo of photographs.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me” was filled with emojis and even hearts in green to highlight one of the colors that she combined with her outfit.