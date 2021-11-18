Cynthia Rodríguez captivates in flirty paintings and makes them fall in love | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez left everyone with a square eye by showing herself in a snapshot in which she wears a luxurious two-piece outfit in black and white.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, wore a white accessory in divided squares with black lines with which she looked very luxurious and was the target of praise, the “Coahuila“, he collaborated with a Mexican brand of which he wore a flirty white outfit to which he added some sneakers.

I am well motivated, thank you for your messages every day, look: @ loveboutique.oficial.

Cynthia Rodríguez captivates in flirty paintings and is praised. Photo: Instagram Capture

The interpreter of “If you are not with me“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, fell in love with her faithful 3.4 million subscribers with a photo in which she showed her big smile, the ideal accessory of the”mexican youtuber“.

In a set of crop top, shorts and matching blazer, the gorgeous “TV actress“, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz, models before the camera showing some of her physical qualities,”Cyn“He caught the glances as he revealed his slender legs.

In sneakers with ankle chains, the “exacademic“She showed her silhouette happily when modeling in front of a wall, and her followers did not hesitate to offer their support and various compliments to the beautiful model.

Super cool, Your smile is the motivation, You are an excellent person we love you, Hermosaaa, Omg the great body, You are a hottie my Cyn, Divinaaa, Of my favorite outfits !! I love how you looked, how beautiful !! To keep breaking it.

The “TV actress“, who has collaborated on projects such as”Educating Nina“,” Open heart “,” Purchased woman “, as well as in programs like” Todo un show “, etc., accumulated 127,609 likes in the publication.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“She would have attended Los” Premios de la Radio “in recent days wearing a haute couture dress from the” Victor & Jesse “fashion house, which once again highlighted the reason why the native of Monclova, Coahuila, has been distinguished as “the best dressed”.

The host of “¡Quiero Cantar!” would have unleashed controversy due to his alleged absence from the broadcast, however, together with Laura Gii and “El Capi” Pérez they were making some promotional capsules of the event that highlighted the best of music and where a tribute was even made to Vicente Fernández .