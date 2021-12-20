Cynthia Rodríguez says goodbye to Quiero Cantar in an open dress | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez reappears again and throws darts at all her followers by appearing with a great dress in fiucsa color that highlighted all her beautiful qualities, melted everyone in a couple of photographs.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, reappeared in one of her most recent photos with a pink maxi dress in pink fiucsa and silver glitter ornaments in the abdomen area, but the detail that attracted the most attention was an opening that started almost from the hip, leaving one of her slender legs in view.

With a profile picture, Cynthia Rodriguez, was captured in a snapshot in which she showed in detail the dress made in pink with details of ruffles and silver rhinestones that she combined with short square earrings and a small ring on her left hand.

Cynthia Rodríguez says goodbye to Quiero Cantar in an open dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “host of Venga la Alegría“, was one of those that would digest the contest of” I want to sing “sponsored by the morning, and in which the native of Monclova, Coahuila, wore her best clothes distinguishing herself as one of the” best dressed “, so this occasion special was no exception.

“First look in the final of” Quiero Cantar “… Thank you for so much love and talent @victoryjesse … Thank you for making magic with me with your Stylist @george_figueroa …. Thank you for coordinating my looks and your paciendia @perla_wizards. … Thank you for making me beautiful with your makeup @dormaka …. Thank you for your hairstyles and friendship @vaniama Makeup …. Thank you that for 6 months you only had nice comments for me and my looks “.

The remembered student of “The academy“and participant of Desafío de Estrellas 2 y 3, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, shared a message with her 3.4 million subscribers on Instagram that she would leave with their mouths open with one of the looks with which she reaches the final stretch of this edition of the contest.

The Denominated “Rump princess“Who has won the affection of the public and Internet users would have achieved greater notoriety by wearing garments that highlighted all their qualities in their imposing 1.71 m high silhouette.

It should also be remembered that the actress of series and novels such as “Educating Nina“,” Mujer Comprada “and” A Corazón Abierto “among many others, he has collaborated with well-known fashion houses such as” Victor & Jesse “and” Israel Garrido Moda “, to name just a few.

As can be seen in the two snapshots published by the interpreter of songs such as “If you are not with me”, from the telenovela “Love in custody“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez, also wore a contest hairstyle and makeup and that was how she dismissed one of the dynamics of the program of the Ajusco production company.

It did not take long for the Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, was the target of various comments where his fans did not notice flattery and praise for the charismatic television star, accumulating a total of 119,904 likes.