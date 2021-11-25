Cynthia Rodríguez, in thin gold fabric dazzled at VLA | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez appeared in a snapshot in which she wore a dress with thin fabric and gold details, that’s how “Coahuila“started the contest” I want to sing! “which he conducts.

The “singer“, Cynthia Rodríguez, appears in one of her most recent videos on Instagram wearing a dress with a thin fabric that let the view of her silhouette pass, the great outfit of the driver had details in gold and many glitters that would make her the protagonist of the contest.

We are already in Quiero Cantar! Cynthia Rodríguez is featured in the video she posted from her stories.

Cynthia Rodríguez, in thin gold fabric dazzled at VLA. Photo: Instagram Capture

The Denominated “Best dressed“of the week, Cynthia Rodríguez, who has stood out in the vast majority with designs by” Victor & Jesse “,” Israel Garrido “, among other Mexican fashion houses, appears in a recording with a great tight outfit that perfectly highlighted her silhouette.

“Cyn“, she took the microphone at one point announcing to her followers that the reality show of which she is the star host, was about to start.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriendAs always, she stood out for her beauty, which was enhanced by a beautiful makeup made up of pink tones, which mainly emphasized her eyes and also gave her lips a natural touch.

The “Grupera Princess“She complemented her look with accessories with a gold fish skeleton and an updo that added a more casual air to her recent look.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me“, the musical theme of the telenovela” Amor en custodia “, she always manages to attract attention with her beauty and especially her charisma since she also always has a big smile for her followers.

The “mexican youtuber“, who just a few days ago reappeared from his home in a video that he shared from a large room with exercise equipment, the”exacademic“He made it clear the importance of performing his constant training routines which keep his silhouette extremely well cared for.

The actress of novels and series such as “Educating Nina“,” A Corazón Abierto “, and” Mujer bought “, she presumed that she takes advantage of the weekends to perform these routines and it was the same one who mentioned, she trained even on Sunday.