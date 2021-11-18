Cynthia Rodríguez wastes luxury in regional style denim | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez wore a denim suit with traditional details that made her stand out the beauty of the “Coahuilense” in a photograph.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, wore a traditional denim outfit made to measure, made by the fashion house “Victor & Jesse“which he thanked in the middle of the publication that was shared 12 hours ago.

I love talented people and I love the details, wrote Cynthia Rodríguez, in the message that accompanied the description of the snapshot in which she also thanked the stylist, george_figueroa and @vaniama Makeup who took care of her image.

Cynthia Rodríguez wastes luxury in regional style denim. Photo: Instagram Capture

Cynthia RodriguezHe wears a full denim suit with gold details and a small cape to match the outfit.

The host of the program “Come the joy“, she wore a high ponytail and some gold maxi earrings that she complemented with a more natural makeup.

Slaaay, Pure Mexican talent, You looked beautiful! Beautiful, I loved it !!! You looked spectacular as always, Bonita, Hi Linda, I love you, I love talented people and I love the details, Spectacular, Everything looks amazing on you Cynthia.

They were some of the details that the 3, 4 million subscribers released to the beautiful “Grupera Princess“, who recently featured in the” Radio Awards “.

In recent months, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz has been distinguished as one of the “best dressed” and has been the fashion house of Victor & Jesee with which she has modeled haute couture dresses.

The “mexican youtuber“, who has collaborated with Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno has led various advertising campaigns in which he has worked with various national fashion brands.

As in one of her most recent Instagram stories that she shared several hours ago in which the television actress in projects such as “Educating Nina“,” A Corazón Abierto “and programs such as” Todo un Show “, among others, featured in an outfit from the @lourdesriveram fashion house.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“Cynthia Deyanira Rodriguez, wore her loose and curly hair while in terms of makeup she leaned towards very natural tones that mostly highlighted her own features and especially her smile, the best accessory in many of her photographs.