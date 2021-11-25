Cynthia Rodríguez is a goddess in a beige print dress | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, is captured abroad in a maxi dress beige print that revealed her lovely legs. What does Carlos Rivera think?

The “singer“, Cynthia Rodríguez reappears in a postcard she shared from her Instagram account wearing a beige outfit with leg openings that highlighted her best features.

Cynthia Rodriguez, He chose to wear a design made by the fashion house @lourdesriveram, in which he wore a large opening that revealed his toned legs.

The “coahuilense”, looked even more stylized thanks to some shoes in skin color which left all the prominence to the look of the “ex-academic“.

Cynthia Rodríguez is a goddess and shows a printed dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

The host of “Come the joy“She modeled a long dress with a very particular print which showed some small details in brown, Rodríguez Ruiz’s dress left her neck exposed in a straight cut at the top and which mainly emphasized the small waist of the” model”.

In her Instagram stories, the “presenter of Tv Azteca“, left his followers more than captivated once again, the elegance of the outfit highlighted the best qualities of the host of” I want to sing! “, who has been considered one of the” best dressed “of the week.

“Cyn“37 years old, she has become the muse not only of several fashion houses such as” Victor & Jesse “, but also collaborates in various campaigns promoting national brands.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“Cynthia Deyanira Rodriguez, wore her loose and curly hair while in terms of makeup she leaned towards very natural tones that mostly highlighted her own features and especially her smile, the best accessory in many of her photographs.

The actress of series and novels such as “Educating Nina“,” A Corazón Abierto “and programs such as” Todo un Show “, among others, were featured in the full-body snapshot in one of the facilities outside the Ajusco production house.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me”, a theme that she set to music with José Luis in the novel “Amor en custodia”, would have stolen many hearts in a recent photo she shared on her Instagram account.

It was in a couple of photos that the “mexican youtuber“, he shared with his 3.4 million subscribers before whom he showed himself in a flirty outfit that maximized all his appeal and made even Carlos Rivera react.

So beautiful! Carlos Rivera wrote in the message dedicated to “Cyn”, with whom he also shares the same roof.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me“, Cynthia Rodríguez, is one of the most acclaimed figures not only on the small screen but also in applications, for a sample the couple of images that she published on her official Instagram account were enough, in which she accumulated 77,311 likes, wearing the eye-catching outfit from last Monday.