Cynthia Rodríguez in white dress, raises the temperature | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez reappears in a photograph in which she wears a white dress that raised the temperature on Instagram in the middle of her relaxing vacation.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, shared a recent post on Instagram, which would leave its 3.5 million subscribers breathless after wearing a flirty white dress with openings at the height of the chest and legs.

Cynthia Rodriguez, who appears in the middle of a secluded structure surrounded by several trunks in the middle of a natural landscape, modeled before the camera with a flowing dress for which she thanked a fashion house in the brief description with which the snapshot accompanies.

Happiness. Sometimes we have to disconnect to reconnect with nature and with ourselves. Dress: @carlotinaclothing, read in the description.

Cynthia Rodríguez in a white dress, raises the temperature. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, took advantage of the moment to captivate the pupil of her followers in the middle of her romantic getaway to the beaches of Tulum, Quintana Roo.

The “former student of the Academy“It immediately provoked various reactions for which it was showered by its followers with various compliments and compliments, accumulating a total of 140. 934 I like it.

“I love you !!!, I missed you, but it gives me great joy to see you so Happy and Full ILY, divine Cynthia, you are the most beautiful perfect d3l1ciosa, Simply very BEAUTIFUL and so continue Happy and do not allow anyone to take away your happiness greetings, You are in hot water, Suffering !!!!, Beautiful beauty, I am glad that you are happy precious, The most BEAUTIFUL, You are radiant how beautiful to see you like this !! “

The “host of Venga la Alegría“, he is happy in front of his fans to whom he gave big smiles wearing black glasses while the sun was almost about to set on the horizon.

The famous 37-year-old, born on May 8, 1984, has appeared in snapshots similar to those that the singer of “Let ours stay ours“He shares from his official account, although, so far, none appear in a photo where they are shown together.

In recent days, the interpreter of the remembered theme “If you are not with me”, from the telenovela “Amor en custodia”, revealed her sculptural silhouette in an orange two-piece outfit in two photographs that she shared with her loyal admirers, of Carlos Rivera would also be captured in the same place.

The Denominated “Rump princess“and his gallant began the new year 2022 with the left foot and suitcases in hand, so his followers have been aware of his every step, hoping that upon his return, the” Mexican youtuber “will return with a mini Rivera already forming in her womb.