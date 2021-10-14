Cynthia Rodríguez is not the host of the VLA they can’t stand | Instagram

Recently some of the fans of the morning show Come the joy They revealed which of the conductors of the same one was the one who they least supported, limiting the number, you will be interested to know that it is not Cynthia Rodríguez.

This Tv Azteca program has become one of the most watched nationally and one of the favorites by viewers, it is a strong competition from the Hoy program, however apparently it still has a plus that Televisa does not.

Come the joy It is characterized by having interaction with its followers, both on social networks specifically on Instagram, in addition to the program when it is broadcast.

Such has been the success of this program that it has been extended to the weekends, for a couple of weeks that we have also been watching the Saturday and Sunday programming.

A week ago a video was shared with the drivers And this new stage of the program, you will surely be interested in knowing them a little more, we will share it with you right away.

Previously, the best of the week was shared, but thanks to the popularity that it began to have, the production team surely decided to launch programming on weekends as well.

Of course, the drivers for this new session are different from those that appear during the week, including Cynthia RodriguezIt would be something marathon if they did not have any rest days, don’t you think so, if you don’t know the new drivers, we’ll introduce them to you right away:

Gaby Rodríguez Cyntia González Olga Mafud Alana Linares Mati Álvarez Aristeo Cázares

As you well know and precisely as it usually happens in any program, there have been some guests precisely from two reality shows of Aztec TV: MasterChef celebrity and Exatlón México.

It has been precisely one of these drivers who has not been to the total liking of the fans, who have expressed their opinion about this program on weekends.

The host Cyntia González is the one who has received the most criticism from fans, who immediately made it known to the production through some messages on social networks, both Instagram and Twitter.

They consider that it should leave the program or in the event that it does not appear only in the gastronomy section and nothing else!

This also applied to Gaby Rodríguez who had not convinced the public 100% either, because she had not managed to meet the expectations of the fans like Cyntia.