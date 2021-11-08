Cynthia Rodríguez, with shorts and sandals falls in love from the balcony | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez reappears in a very casual look with a blouse, shorts and a very trendy pair of padded sandals, while she is captured squatting from the balcony of a large building and from where several skyscrapers can be seen.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, once again fell in love with her 3.4 million subscribers by wearing an olive green button-front blouse with long bishop-style sleeves, covering her upper area.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, is captured from a glass terrace in which she is leaning on her legs and from where the relaxed attire of the host of Venga la Alegría.

The famous “exacademic“She complemented the casual look with sunglasses and opted to loosen her long hair, which added more freshness to her look for the day.

Cynthia Rodríguez, with shorts and sandals falls in love from the balcony. Photo: Instagram Capture

With a face emoji with glasses, the driver of “I want to sing!“Figure in the snapshot with a finger in her mouth, is she the most beautiful woman?mexican youtuber“.

It did not take long for his followers to launch opinions which would leave no room for doubt, the postcard was flooded with reactions of heart emojis, and some flames adding a total of 11,009 likes.

How beautiful, how precious, you can read in some messages dedicated to the famous 37-year-old, born in Monclova, Coahuila.

The Denominated “Grupera Princess“who has managed to distinguish herself as one of the” Best Dressed “of the week after appearing with haute couture designs in each of the morning broadcasts of Tv Azteca, has become one of the most beloved of the production and networks social.

The “television actress”, who collaborated in projects such as “Educando a Nina”, “Mujer bought” and “A corazón Abierto”, as well as programs such as “Todo un show” has stolen the hearts of users, whom she conquered with his charisma.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me”, who in recent days would travel again with Carlos Rivera to Miami, would steal the attention of the spotlight by appearing in an outfit of the talented designers “Victor & Jesse” who have dressed her since the start of the television realitie.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, wasted elegance as she passed through the “blue carpet” of the “GQ” magazine awards. The “model”, who also heads fashion campaigns for Mexican brands, opted for a black strapless dress with bows on the shoulders and a wide cut from the waist down.

Deyanira Rodríguez was the queen of black during the last night of Wednesday, November 3, where the “Men of the Year 2021” were recognized and where various personalities paraded.