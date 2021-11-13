Cynthia Rodríguez makes an impact showing off her curves from the camper | INSTAGRAM

The famous Coahuilense presenter, Cynthia Rodríguez has shown great affection for her fans so she always shares photographs of her behind the scenes, not always from the television screens but sometimes also on her social networks so that Internet users can also enjoy her excellent figure.

On this occasion, he was in charge of sharing some photographs with us modeling just outside the camper in which she was preparing and came out of it wearing a beautiful black skirt and a leopard print blouse, an animal print that has become fashionable lately, also accompanied by some sneakers that made her beauty shine even more than she already had. we were watching.

In which the famous host of “Come the Joy” He dazzled Internet users immediately and has managed to gather more than 113,000 likes in a few hours, an amount that continues to grow and that shows the great attention he has, as well as we can see some comments from his famous colleagues and their admirers who do not stop admiring her and praising her every moment they have the opportunity.

There is no doubt that she is one of the most beautiful conductors on television, in addition to having talents for singing, it is very noticeable that she has a talent for modeling and she demonstrated it by posing in a simple way before the camera using her beautiful face, her beautiful silhouette and of course that unstoppable attitude that he has.

The image was shared by herself on her official Instagram and expressed that Fridays always make her look good, of course because the program in which she participates is broadcast from Monday to Friday and she has the opportunity to fully enjoy the weekends. week.



Cynthia Rodríguez modeled from her camper and surprised with her great silhouette.

Azteca’s collaborator doing the “I want to sing!” Contest, so her fans can also enjoy her on television and of course, if you want more of her, attend her network accounts.

The 37-year-old beauty from Monclova is a sensation on the Internet and on television, gathering more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram and of course many other fans who can only appreciate her on their screens thanks to TV Azteca broadcasts.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the great beauty of Cynthia Rodríguez, the host who has won the hearts of viewers for several years now and who will continue to wreak havoc with her incredible beauty and imposing personality.