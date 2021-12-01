Cynthia Rodríguez Do they escape you in a purple dress? | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez modeled a flirty purple dress in which her stylized figure was undoubtedly the protagonist as in a fairy tale.

The singer who was a student of The academyCynthia Rodríguez was once again the focus of attention in a flirty fitted dress that highlighted her slim silhouette and small waist.

We are already in “I want to sing!” Today I got my princess dress, says the presenter of the contest through her Instagram stories.

The acclaimed, actress and host, who adds a growing audience on social networks, particularly on Instagram with 3.4 million fans, was the target of praise and praise in which they highlighted her great beauty.

The talented and charismatic, Cynthia Rodriguez she wears a dress with flowers superimposed on the design that was in charge of @Israel_garrido_moda, just like her own “Coahuila“highlighted on the tag he added in the post.

The prominent member of “Venga la Alegría” and host of the contest “I want to sing!” He would leave his admirers speechless by displaying a garment that was unquestionably flattering both for the design and the serene tonality of the garment.

The “mexican youtuber“She happily boasted her outfit for which she did not require many accessories so she only added a pair of earrings with pink and silver touches and her loose hair marked by curls and that made her look like a whole cake doll.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, has been distinguished as one of the” best dressed “and this look would be one more example of why it has won this category.

The curvy actress of “Educating Nina“,” Open heart “,” Woman bought “among other series and novels, has become one of the most acclaimed figures, her talent, charisma, beauty and also her relationship with Carlos Rivera have placed her on the target of the looks.

The “born on May 8, 1984”, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, maintains a healthy lifestyle with good nutrition and exercise, which she has shared on social networks, although, on the other hand, she has also made use of some tweaks aesthetics, according to it.