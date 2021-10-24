Cynthia Rodríguez, opens her jacket and dazzles at the Elliot Awards | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez took the night of the Elliot Awards by appearing in a suit of vibrant shades, her charms peeked out in a jacket that singer it looked with a deep slit.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“Cynthia Rodríguez left everyone speechless and this time she made a full suit of blazer and pants her ally in fashion to appear in a special celebration.

With an open jacket that showed part of her charms, the charismatic “TV presenter“, sparked several accolades when captured in a photograph she shared with her 3.4 million followers.

Cynthia Rodríguez, opens her jacket and dazzles at the Elliot Awards. Photo: Instagram Capture

Cynthia Rodriguez, who has collaborated in Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno since graduating from La Academia, made an appearance at the “Noche de los #EliotAwards 2021, commented, the Coahuilense, who accompanied the message with emojis of “shines” referring to the dazzling outfit she was wearing.

The “TV actress“It appeared with a blazer of striking golden tones and royal blue details in the upper garment that accompanied the look, which the” girlfriend of Carlos Rivera “mentioned, belonged to the fashion house @victoryjesse, of whom she has worn her best designs .

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who has obtained the merit as the “Best Dressed”, opted once again for a series of garments from the fashion house, as well as the “mexican youtuber“He thanked his stylist @george_figueroa who took care of his image.

The model 37 years old, born on May 8, appeared with a high ponytail that left the rest of her hair completely straight, Rodríguez Ruiz chose to reduce the accessories so she only placed more discreet earrings, leaving her neck completely free.

The reactions did not wait for the interpreter of “If you are not with me“who accumulated 85,296 in the postcard that he shared for 14 hours through his official account.

“The most spectacular of all !!! and do whatever you want, and go and say !!! And if you want we can get ready, Cynthia the suits make the woman, but you make the suit, Bellaaa, Beautiful, you look very beautiful, But why choose an outfit like that? I feel like the outfit is lost with the background, Goddess, You shine and shine so beautiful “… read the comments.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz who has musicalized various projects on television, also acting in productions such as “Educando a Nina”, “Mujer Comprada”, “A corazón Abierto” among others, attended as one of the guest hosts and presented an award with her colleague “El Capi” Pérez, highlighted the same fans.