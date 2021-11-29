Cynthia Rodríguez and Kristal Silva in a duel of flirtatious looks | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez reappears in a video in a flirty orange outfit with a royal blue ensemble that covered her a bit although she left some of her charms in view, the opposite of her colleague, Kristal Silva, who in his case wore a military green outfit.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, who some years ago interpreted the song “If you are not with me“from the telenovela” Amor en Custodia “, he wore a flirty two-piece suit in orange and of which he uncovered the upper part in a video.

In the silent clip that shared the “Coahuila“, Cynthia Rodríguez makes a brief tour from top to bottom showing only the part of the abdomen, an area that she revealed under the clothes she was wearing in an opaque tonality and some flowers stamped in beige.

It is not surprising that the one born on May 8, 1984, wears a silhouette of envy, the famous host of Venga la Alegría, dedicates several hours to taking care of her silhouette and this includes even the weekends as she boasted last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kristal Silva, showed the top of a top while modeling from a jeep right at the entrance of a camp, at the top there is a legend that says “Outdoor Adventure”, according to the image that the companion of Cynthia Rodriguez shared from his Instagram account.

It should be said that the beautiful Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz and Kristal Silva are two of the most beloved drivers of the morning and both have achieved a good dumbbell so the eyes are focused on the two beautiful collaborators.

Cynthia Rodríguez herself has become one of the most popular not only on the screen but also on social networks, particularly on Instagram where until today she has accumulated 3.4 million subscribers.

Undoubtedly, a great charisma and indisputable beauty have led to the Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend to highlight, the “mexican youtuber“He has captivated his fans when modeling haute couture designs, as well as collaborating with important Mexican brands and clothing lines that he advertises from his official account.

The Denominated “Grupera Princess“, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz, who has also stolen the smiles along with some of her other colleagues such as” El Capi “Pérez, has been distinguished as one of the” best dressed “this after her taste for fashion is one of the traits that characterize the imposing “television actress.”

Rodríguez Ruiz, who appeared in productions such as “Todo un Show”, “Educando a Nina”, “A corazón Abierto”, “Mujer bought” among others, has won the public’s favor and the number of followers in the social app.