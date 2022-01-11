Cynthia Rodríguez in animal print outfit returns with style | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez shared a snapshot from her official account in which she announced her return to the morning, in a zebra animal print outfit, the “host of Venga la Alegría“She looks radiant after her vacation in Tulum.

One of the most beloved of Tv Azteca, is the singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, who reappeared wearing a zebra outfit and left all her followers surprised by showing off her beauty and her return to the broadcast Back to reality!

Back to the activity, he described the “television host”, who just a few days ago was enjoying a few relaxed days in Tulum, where it is presumed, traveled with Carlos Rivera.

Cynthia Rodríguez in animal print, returns to VLA in style. Photo: Instagram Capture

In a zebra print blazer and pants set, Cynthia Rodriguez, She is radiant after a few days off in Tulum, and it was the same fans who said how beautiful she looked, added to the reactions of her colleagues, of which they mentioned “how much they missed her.”

Miss youuu, wrote her colleague @kristalsilva when referring that she would have missed her partner a lot.

Hermosa wrote @anetteoficial.

I missed you, my Cyn, I hope you can see Dune so that I have someone to talk to at VLA, wrote @chefmarianos

“How nice it is to see you in #VLA, Ha ha ha you already missed my” Cyn “in” Come joy “and here you are the one who gives humor to Come to Joy, Cyn how nice to see you back we miss you, Precious , Beautiful my Cyn, Bella !!! My Cyn “, it is appreciated in other messages dedicated to the”academic“.

The so-called “Grupey Princess” Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who has distinguished herself as a faithful assiduous to fashion trends, combined the outfit with a black V-cut blouse, which provided greater length to her neck area.

The 37-year-old fashion expert, who was born on May 8 in Monclova, wasted some smiles in the carousel of images that she showed to her 3.4 million subscribers, who were captivated by the beauty of the “mexican youtuber“.

Deyanira Ruiz left her loose hair slightly curled with makeup in more natural tones that helped highlight her beautiful features.

The “TV actress“who has appeared in various productions such as”Educating Nina“,” A corazónierto “and” Mujer purchased “, and also has musicalized important melodramas such as” Amor en custodia “when interpreting” If you are not with me “, one of the main themes, it was quickly filled with the affection of its closest coladodores and loyal fans.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, who hopes this 2022 to carry out the dream of becoming a mother, ended up accumulating 75. 946 I like the publication.

The couple hinted through their posts on Instagram that they would have made a romantic getaway to the heavenly Mexican destination, so the fans who keep up with their steps paid more attention to the hope of seeing a photo together, a fact than ever before. it happened,

What the followers of both could verify is that they were together on the same site since both shared similar photos in the middle of their publications, so they at least hope that the acclaimed couple of the show will soon give the expected news of a baby.