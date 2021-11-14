Cynthia Rodríguez in a short leather skirt and top, shows off legs | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, one of the faces that cheers up every morning of the faithful followers of the Tv Azteca morning, caused smiles in a flirtatious outfit with a one-shoulder crop top and a short leather skirt that revealed her charming legs.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, wasted all her appeal by wearing one of her favorite outfits as mentioned in one of the recent postcards.

Cynthia Rodríguez provided the perfect complement to her outfit with a black skirt and crop top with an animal print pattern to which “Cyn“She added strappy slippers to her ankle.

1, 2 or 3? Fridays always make me feel good. Stylist: @perla_wizards, Shoes: @dantemxoficial, reads the description that accompanies the image of Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz.

Cynthia Rodríguez in a short leather skirt and top, shows off legs. Photo: Instagram Capture

The beautiful driver of “Come the joy“Not only has he won the hearts of the viewers of the popular magazine program, but he has also conquered a growing audience on social networks, particularly on Instagram, where he has so far reached 3.4 million followers.

They were the loyal fans of the 37-year-old “Coahuilense” who immediately gave their support and launched several compliments to Cynthia Rodriguez.

Laura Gii’s colleague, El “Capi” Pérez, Anette Cuburú, among others, received various comments, reactions, and 140,565 likes.

Lovely photo, All but especially 1 because I love your smile, I made new photos today too))), Pretty !!!, Beautiful, My love, And you to me, Have an incredible time Cyn!

They were some of the messages to the so-called “Princess grupera”, who shared a carousel of images a day ago and from which she questioned her fans about her favorite.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, figure distributing smiles with her beautiful loose hair marked by waves and showing her stylized legs, this while she seemed to come out of a camper.

It should be remembered, the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2015-2016, has distinguished herself as the” best dressed “of the week, which in large part comes from her wise fashion choices with haute couture dresses.

Without going too far, the host of “I want to sing!“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, appeared in the” Radio Awards “, with a maxi long dress in nude color and some gold details that gave a greater view to the outfit, made by the talented Victor and Jesse.

The fashion house has been one of the main allies in the image of the stylish television actress, who has collaborated in series and novels such as “Educating Nina“,” A Corazón Abierto “, and” Mujer Comprada “, in addition to musicalizing some melodramas such as the famous telenovela” Amor en Custodia “in which he interprets the theme” If you are not with me “, a duet with José Luis.