Cynthia Rodríguez, wears a nude dress like a second skin

Cynthia Rodríguez falls in love once more in an outfit with thin fabric in nude color and gold applications, the garment was like a “second skin“in the curvy silhouette of the” coahuilense “.

The “singer“, Cynthia Rodríguez, appears in a snapshot in which she wears a maxi dress that revealed her skin and some of her charms, the”exacademic“shared the beautiful outfit made by” Victor & Jesse “.

The host of “Come the joy“, was one of those that participated in the recent production of the” Radio Awards “, carried out last Wednesday night.

Like a second skin … Shining thanks to the talent of my dear @victoryjesse, points out the famous in a post. Stylist: @george_figueroa, Makeup: @beredelarosamakeup, Hair: @vaniama Makeup, Photography: @pavelantonfoto.

Cynthia Rodríguez, wears a nude dress like a second skin. Photo: Instagram

It did not take long for the beautiful collaborator of Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno, who also directs the contest “I want to sing!“On the morning broadcast, I was the target of various reactions and compliments.

It was particularly the sentimental partner of the television host, the singer, Carlos Rivera placeholder image, who dedicated a tender message: “The most beautiful in the world”, followed by a heart.

Undoubtedly, the curvy silhouette of the 37-year-old from Monclova was a sensation, so her 3.4 million followers dedicated many other messages and reactions with 76,531 likes.

But wow beautiful !!, No, no, no, yesterday your dress looked spectacular, a queen! Goddess !, Beauty, Precious … read in the comments.

Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz accumulated a total of 76,531 likes in the publication shared 13 hours ago and in which the “Best dressed“she looks in profile, thus appreciating her neat hairstyle in a ponytail that reveals some golden earrings in the shape of a snake.

The Denominated “Grupera Princess“It would cause a whole controversy after being absent from the Ajusco television program, which gave rise to various speculations among which they referred to his possible departure from the broadcast.

However, the reasons why Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who collaborated in the program “Quite a show“He was with one of his colleagues collaborating for the event that recognizes the best in music.

In some of the capsules, the actress of “Educating Nina“,” Open heart “,” Woman bought “among others, appeared from the official account of the awards to invite the public not to miss the transmission by the signals of @canalestrellatv and @aztecauno, the description of the video reads.