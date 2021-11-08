Cynthia Rodríguez outshines Aracely Arámbula in a tight dress | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez bets once again for one of the most sober tones, the black color that has become the king of the seasons, was the key in a dress of the “Coahuilense” surpassing even Aracely Arambula.

The “singer“, Cynthia Rodríguez, has made black the king of her fashion choices, as can be seen in some of the recent photos she shared with her 3.4 million subscribers, without a doubt the” exacadémica “can be as impressive as the very “Chule“.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS

Cynthia Rodríguez outshines Aracely Arámbula in a tight dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

Through a couple of photos shared an hour ago on the official Instagram account, the “exacademic“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, wasted elegance and style which has characterized her in recent years, particularly since her collaboration in the reality show”I want to sing!“Would you surpass the” ex of Luis Miguel?

Monday, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz wrote, followed by a black heart emoji. Stylist: @george_figueroa, Dress @victoryjesse, Makeup @ chentechapitas, Hair @gabiokka, Photo: @pavelantonfoto.

The host of “Come the joy“, has been distinguished as one of the”Best Dressed of the Week“, wearing several of the designs of the fashion house” Victor & Jesse “, to which this time,” Cyn “paid the credits in a recent publication.

The “model“, who has spearheaded various advertising campaigns for Mexican brands and some other fashion houses such as” Israel Garrido Moda “designs, was the target of various comments and praise, which flooded the snapshots of the”mexican youtuber“,

The first of them came from some of his colleagues in the Ajusco production house, who marveled at the dress with a v-neck, small sleeves protruding from the shoulders, a zipper at the front and a long olan at the knees. .

I love it, commented @shanik_aspe

SPECTACULAR, said @linetpuente

Impressive, How beautiful you are, Reina, Girl, You´re on fire !, How beautiful Cyn, is read in some of the other messages that flattered the TV actress

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez has collaborated in various programs of Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno, the “Grupera Princess“She has appeared in various productions such as” Educando a Nina “,” Mujer bought “,” A corazón Abierto “,” Todo un show “, among many others.

The 37-year-old famous would surpass the host of MasterChef Latino, who in a past photo was captured in a total black look with a maxi dress that covered her to the ground.

The beautiful protagonist of “La Doña”, and “La Patrona” on Telemundo, paralyzed the social network of photos with a sequin design with a heart cut at the height of the p3ch0 and completely adjusted to her silhouette.

33,815 Likes

AN HOUR AGO