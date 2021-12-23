Cynthia Rodríguez Will Carlos Rivera give a baby at Christmas? | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez has surprised everyone after revealing one of what would be one of her wishes for Christmas, pregnant with Carlos rivera?

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, would have expressed in past interviews her dream of becoming a mother at some point, however, that seems to come sooner than expected.

Cynthia Rodriguez and Carlos Rivera have shared several years together, and among other details the couple share the great dream of being parents, although until today it was unknown when they could carry out these plans, everything seems to indicate that they have already written to the stork.

Cynthia Rodríguez surprises everyone Pregnant at Christmas? Photo: Instagram Capture

The “colleague from Tv Azteca“caused quite a stir and his remarks were taken as a great sign that this moment could come soon.

“It will be next year”

The host of “I want to sing“, unleashed the madness in past interviews when she revealed that she would like to be a mother with her boyfriend, the Mexican singer and that it would be next year when they will begin to write to the stork.

It was through one of the capsules in “Come the joy“, which featured Margarita McKenzie, supposed Head of Human Resources for Tv Azteca, to whom Cynthia Rodríguez made a strange request, suggesting that she is thinking” like a mother. “

Finally, I ask you for a nursery, I’ll leave it there, Cynthia said as her classmates reacted in surprise.

Immediately, the comments on social networks did not stop coming suggesting that the “girlfriend of Carlos Rivera” could be pregnant, they even mentioned that the “mexican youtuber“It seemed to be in a photo.

In this photo Cyn looks like pregnant hahaha.

This, after the character played by “Capi” Pérez, Margarita McKenzie had questioned the cast of “Venga la Alegría” about what they wanted for 2022, so the “academic“He took the opportunity to confess what he needed.

The so-called “Rump princess“and the interpreter of” That what is ours stays ours “, maintain a loving relation for six years and although it has maintained its romance in the middle of a great secrecy, its followers remain faithful to its steps.

For his part, although Carlos Rivera himself has expressed his desire to become a father, Cynthia Rodríguez’s heartthrob with whom he has had an affair since 2015, confirmed in past interviews that they both agreed in their dream of being parents soon.