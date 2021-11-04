Cynthia Rodríguez will be the queen of black on the blue carpet | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez always attracts the attention of her followers in one way or another in each of her choices, it was a black dress in which she appeared from her Instagram account.

The “singer“Cynthia Rodríguez, has become one of the most beloved on television, in addition to being today one of the favorites on social networks.

The most beautiful “host of Venga la Alegría“She adds more and more followers to her account, with until today 3.4 million subscribers, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz conquers everyone with her charisma and beauty.

List for the blue carpet of “GQ Men @gqmexico commented Cynthia Rodríguez herself followed by a heart emoji in black.

Cynthia Rodríguez will be the queen of black on the blue carpet. Photo: Instagram Capture

Also, the host of “¡I want to sing! “highlighted the image team that day by day are in charge of making her shine in each of her appearances.

Stylist: @george_figueroa Dress @ arturopervalti.mx @Makeup @cchentechapitas Peinado @gabiokka Photo @pavelantonfoto, according to the names described in the publication of the “coahuilense”.

The outstanding “Best dressed“of the week, Rodríguez Ruiz, showed a black dress fitted at the top and with a large skirt at the bottom to below the knee.

The design, which simulates an effect 32 through the snapshot, was the target of reactions and comments in which fans of the “TV actress“, Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who appeared in productions such as” Educando a Nina “” A corazón Abierto “or” Mujer purchased “, received various accolades.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend With whom the interpreter of “If you are not with me” has had a relationship since 2015, 2016 left everyone speechless, these were some of the reactions.

I love it expressed @kristalsilva_

Beautiful friend, reads @lauragii’s comment

You are a doll, wrote @curvyzulema

Precious my comadre! expressed @isabel_lascurain

Wowwwww commented @rossananf

No, it’s not that you never disappoint with your looks, you look beautiful! , A princess in every sense of the word, GODDESS, Amoooo, spectacular WOW

The Denominated “Grupera Princess“, a nickname he adopted after his time at La Academia and programs like Desafío de Estrellas 2 y 3 accumulated a total of 65,536 likes.

The curvy television figure, who has appeared in various Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno productions, has her back turned so she allowed a full view of the design by gathering her hair into a tousled ponytail.

The “mexican youtuber“The 37-year-old opted for black sneakers being one of the few accessories that she added to the dress with bows on her shoulders.