Cynthia Rodríguez a “fairy tale princess” shows charms | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez wore an imposing silhouette when she appeared in a flirty nude dress and a heart cut at the top that unleashed the euphoria of her followers on Instagram

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, who has been highlighted as one of the “best dressed”, wore a beautiful dress with a fitted top to the waist area, which she emphasized even more with a wide ample skirt that came off almost from the middle of her silhouette.

Without a doubt, a romantic style garment that highlighted the beauty of Cynthia Rodriguez who this time carries a design by @ arturopervalti.mx, as described by it in the description that accompanies the publication.

Today I felt, wrote the “Coahuilense” added to an emoji of “princess” which can be seen through the description in said photograph.

Cynthia Rodríguez a “fairy tale princess” shows charms. Photo: Instagram Capture

The delicate beige garment has lace on the same dress to which Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz added some accessories in her hair with a tiara from @decorarteaccesorios, mentioned the “TV actress“.

The beautiful host of “Come the joy“She chose to leave her hair loose and straight, this under the advice of @vaniama Makeup, as well as @dormaka who were in charge of the natural makeup of the 37-year-old famous, who was captured by the lens of @sergiotorresa.

The acclaimed Instagram celebrity was recently invited to collaborate in Premios de la Radio where she wore a maxi outfit in nude color with gold details, one of the most eye-catching designs from the fashion house that has dressed her par excellence in recent weeks.

The actress of “Educating Nina“He shared with his 3.4 million users on Instagram, images and videos in which he wore his enviable look, indisputably, Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend caused quite a stir.

The design made with a thin fabric that covered part of her torso with rhinestone details and gold ornaments that were intertwined in the upper part of her silhouette.

Immediately, the “grupera princess”, who interprets the theme “If you are not with me“, received various comments and praise for its indisputable beauty that day by day captivates a larger audience and users on social networks.

It is not surprising that in this new photograph, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz caused great euphoria among her admirers who did not let much time pass to praise her “mexican youtuber“, the first reactions would be from some of his collaborators.

Princess, wrote @kristalsilva

If you looked like a fairytale princess, it reads in the message of @holaenfermera

You are quite a princessaaaaaaaaa !!!! Manifested @ Karladíazof

How beautiful !!!! … Cómento @ analago95