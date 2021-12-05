Cynthia Rodríguez with a polka dot and leather blouse reigned the night | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, looked stunning with a more casual look by wearing a flirty polka dot blouse and tight leather pants, an outfit with which he was the queen of the night last Saturday.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, wore a shirt with a pattern of large black polka dots that matched the leather pants with this same hue.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“He appeared from a small room where he allowed himself to be captured in full body with his cell phone camera.

Cynthia Rodríguez with a polka dot and leather blouse was the queen. Photo: Instagram Capture

Cynthia Rodriguez, She looked splendid last Saturday night so she decided to share to her 3.4 million subscribers a snapshot of her recent look, with which she captured all eyes as always.

So my look last night. Look: @uterqueofficial, Shoes: @elevenpeoplemx, reads the message that accompanied the description of the postcard.

The “mexican youtuber“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, wore high golden heels that put together a good game with the set of clothes of the distinguished as one of the” best dressed “of the week.

The presenter of “I want to sing!“who has appeared imposing when wearing haute couture garments from Mexican fashion houses such as” Victor & Jesse “and” Israel Garrido Moda “.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend He enjoys showing off his imposing silhouette, the one that has cost him extensive days of physical effort and that he has documented through his social networks.

The acclaimed on-screen figure made a recent post 13 hours ago in which she finally racked up 108,250 likes.

Reina hermosaaaa, how nice it was to see you enjoy so much, Carlos on the back screen, Ya but deep down, You always look beautiful, Carlitos back on the screen, My beautiful Cynthia, You are beautiful, You are very beautiful, were some of the comments towards the “coahuilense”.

It did not take long for fans of the native of Monclova, born on May 8, 1984, to notice a very particular detail in the photograph in which Carlos Rivera appears on a screen behind where the interpreter of “Si you are not with me”.

The also actress of series and novels such as “Educating Nina“,” Purchased woman “and” Open heart “, tuned into a presentation of the artist with whom he has a long relationship from 2015-2016 until today.

The couple, who have been satisfied with their current lifestyle, have announced that possibly for the following year they will bring a baby into the world, plans in which they both agree and which both recently confirmed.