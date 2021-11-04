Cynthia Rodríguez, the best Catrina? Goodbye Galilea Montijo! | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez would not leave behind the beautiful Mexican tradition of becoming a beautiful catrina the “coahuilense” would end up surpassing her own Galilea Montijo and other figures of the artistic environment.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez joined the catrina fever, a tradition that arrives every November 2 and that has transcended borders, the host of Venga la Alegría, would overcome the disguise of Galilea Montijo.

The beautiful “originally from Monclova, Coahuila”, Cynthia Rodriguez, He did not let the date go unnoticed and through his Instagram account, he shared a carousel of photos in which he wears a spectacular makeup on his face of the popular mexican catrina, the host of Hoy, also showed a version of the popular Mexican character.

An altar and a candle for those who are no longer there and we would like them to return. # DíadeMu3rt0s, wrote the famous 37-year-old in the description that accompanies her recent publication.

With a beautiful long red dress with velvet and with striking details on the front, Cynthia Rodriguez paid tribute to all those who have departed, while “Gali“In his style, he highlighted shades of white and orange with some showy flowers that adorned his head.

Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz, chose a large headdress adorned with flowers in gold and others in cherry color, created by @ghelguera and @andresjaramillohair, who managed to combine the crown with the haute couture dress of @israel_garrido, according to the “exacadémica”.

The striking makeup of Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez, was another of the details to highlight, the Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend She put herself in the hands of @ martinsbk-bp while her hairstyle was carried out by @vaniama Makeup, who have embellished the host of “I want to sing!” on various occasions.

The comments were immediate for the “Grupera Princess“who shared the images 14 hours ago adding up to a total of 137. 599 I like it, among various messages and compliments from colleagues and fans.

Hermosaaaaaa, commented @gabycrausss

You look spectacular, expressed @christian_larah

Even so, you are beautiful, said @_carlosrivera himself, sentimental partner of the Mexican youtuber

Other comments from the followers referred to how “incredible” the interpreter of “looked like”If you are not with me“, theme of the novel” Love in custody “;” Those who work with you do wonders and not even mention how good it looks on you “,” Hello beautiful “,” A goddess of Mictlan “, were some other compliments to the actress of “Educando a Nina” and “A Corazón Abierto”.

In the case of “Montijo“, the tapatia wore a headband with marigold flowers, a showy orange flower that has been seen as the emblem of these festivities and that stopped the loose and voluminous mane of the famous 48-year-old.

The Televisa colleague she wore a face of a catrina with orange sequins around the eyes and combining them with turquoise details