Cynthia Rodríguez shared a video in which in a shiny white dress, she wasted curves and highlighted her best qualities, the so-called “Grupera Princess“He attracted all eyes.

Cynthia Rodríguez made a riot of curves and looked like a mermaid with a tight white dress with silver glitters that left her marked silhouette in sight and dazzled everyone.

The “singer“Cynthia Rodríguez, reappeared again with a haute couture design from a prestigious fashion house and managed to captivate everyone with her marked silhouette @vestidosdenocheencddemexico.

The “TV actress“, who has shone on the small screen with novels like”Educating Nina“,” Purchased woman “and” Open heart “, shared with his followers a new video in which he looks imposing and with a silhouette sculpture and to which his 3.4 million subscribers did not take long to react.

The “mexican youtuber“who has worn pieces made by” Victor & Jesse “,” Israel Garrido fashion “, etc., left everyone impressed.

This time the famous “exacademic“A 37-year-old born on May 8, she has not only stood out on TV and driving, after her participation in reality shows such as” La Academia “,” Desafío de Estrellas 2 y 3 “, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez has become quite a celebrity on Instagram and wore a design that stylized her imposing silhouette.

The sparkly, crossover detail dress made the “television host“, the member of the production of”Come the Joy!“She complemented her elegant outfit with maxi earrings to match the garment and leaving her hair long and extremely smooth.

The “native of Monclova, Coahuila”, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz, who always seeks to inspire her loyal fans in one way or another and show her great beauty.

Rodriguez Ruiz, Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend it would cause quite a stir so in the end he ended up adding 81,678 likes in one of his most recent publications.

The Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno collaborator is one of the members of the morning’s production team and who also directs the contest “I want to sing!”, Together with Sergio Sepúlveda.

The “mexican youtuber“Who has distinguished himself by maintaining a slim figure based on exercise and the occasional” aesthetic procedure “, as revealed in past interviews, left a good impression.

“Cyn” also became news in the middle of his presentations with “Capi” Pérez, one of those who participates in the singing reality show.

It was several weeks ago when Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, starred in a mishap when she stumbled on a beautiful golden dress, this in the middle of a despot of the morning drivers.

The remembered interpreter of “If you are not with me”, one of the themes of the novel “Amor en custodia”, together with her ex-partner, José Luis, stumbled in the middle of one of the musical presentations of her colleague, Capi Pérez

It should be said, it is not the first time this has happened, so the presenter did not miss the opportunity to blame his partner for “spoiling the moment.”