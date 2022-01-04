Cynthia Rodríguez, in top and skirt with openings from Tulúm | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez appears in a flirty black outfit, in a top and skirt with an opening to the thigh, the “Coahuilense” left everyone captivated since her romantic vacation.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, has shared with her millions of subscribers the romantic trip she recently made in early 2022.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“He would have embarked on a new adventure with the Mexican singer, the” Mexican “appears from his official account in which to date he has accumulated 3.5 million subscribers.

Magical night, in a room with only candlelight. The sea, the stars, you and me. Look @carlotinaclothing.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH.

Cynthia Rodríguez, in top and skirt with openings from Tulúm. Photo: Instagram Capture

The Denominated “Rump princess“Cynthia Deyanir Rodríguez Ruiz, started this year 2022 with the right foot and apparently one of her purposes would come true very soon.

The famous one born on May 8, 1984, whoever was “Academy student“, he traveled with his beau in the first days of January to the paradisiacal destination of Tulúm in Quintana Roo where apparently, the acclaimed couple are enjoying some extremely relaxed days.

In the midst of these days of which the host of “I want to sing!” has documented wonderful days, his fans do not lose hope that very soon the “TV actress“Cynthia Deyanira Ruiz, bake a little being in your belly, noted in some comments.

“Beautiful Cyn !!!, Get married, Your little ones, In terms of craving, already craving, Take yourself with your vato, From there comes the little baby, In total relaxation for the arrival of a next baby, will it be ??? late, age and time do not wait, How nice to see you so full and happy, they deserve heaven! Take it to the stars for us …. Please, Hi, What a way to start the year, hopefully soon we already want a mini Rivera, How did Santa say, so they can get to work “.

The various reactions were immediately manifested in the publication of part of the “mexican youtuber“, who published the post 18 hours ago and which accumulated a total of 237,948 likes.

The collaborator of projects like “Educating Nina“,” Woman bought “,” Open heart “and programs like” Todo un Show “, announced in 2021 that she was ready to become a mother and hoped to make her dream come true during 2022.