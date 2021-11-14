Cynthia Rodríguez shows off wearing a micro skirt and top | Instagram

With her legs of charm, the famous television host Cynthia Rodríguez conquered her fans thanks to three photos which she shared recently, showing off her legs in a micro skirt.

Like other flirty celebrities Cynthia Rodriguez Current girlfriend of Carlos Rivera, she always looks for a way to pamper her fans, through her posts on Instagram just as she did with the most recent one.

This being the last publication that the beautiful singer shared, who by the way won third place in the fourth generation of La Academia on TV Azteca, it was more than obvious that she was trying to overcome the content behind her.

In total there were three photos that he uploaded to his Instagram feed, in all three he appears posing in the same place, it is what seems to be a dressing room that he surely uses to prepare before starting to drive Come the joy.

Cynthia was wearing an extremely flirty look that she usually wears in each of the episodes of the show, where by the way she always looks radiant and beautiful, she never loses the touch!

1,2 or 3? Fridays always make me feel good, “commented Cynthia Rodríguez.

Twenty hours ago she shared these photos, in them she is wearing a short skirt in dark green, a top with a single long sleeve and bracelet sneakers in gold.

Her top has a pattern that seems to be abstract spots, in earth tones, they combine very well with the tone of the skirt which makes her look elegant, especially with the gold of her sneakers that end with the pointed sole, designs that from a couple of months ago they were in trend.

His fans have given more than 123 thousand red hearts to his publication, as for the flirtatious comments he already has 635, several of them do not know which photo to decide on yet, stating that with all three he looks spectacular.

It would certainly be something really weird to see Cynthia Rodriguez Wearing an outfit that is not elegant, her fans are used to seeing her always quite glamorous.

Cynthia’s joy is always projected on her Instagram content, thanks to her publications, her fans, like her, are always happy, especially seeing her look beautiful despite not showing too much skin.