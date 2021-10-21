Cynthia Rodríguez wears a red dress in the style of Kim Loaiza | Instagram

Recently, the beautiful driver and girlfriend of Carlos Rivera Cynthia Rodríguez shared a post in which she was wearing a striking red dress, a style quite similar to one she wore Kimberly loaiza in one of your posts.

It is not news to know that most women you could melt with a Red dress, It is a garment that undoubtedly could not be missing in our closet.

National and international celebrities have worn red dresses for years, in addition to black it is practically essential to have a piece of warm tone.

As it has shown us Cynthia Rodriguez Host of the Venga La Alegría program on more than one occasion, we could even say that this could be one of her favorite dresses, because when you check her Instagram you will find several garments or accessories in red.

Only in 72 publications, 14 of them were with outfits in this tone or accessories, although it was only a photo where she appeared with a red bag.

Precisely the one she was wearing a day ago was a beautiful long ball gown with details in stones and transparencies.

There were two photos that he shared on his official Instagram account, in the first one he is facing the front, showing his leg that comes out thanks to the opening of the dress design, thanks to the fact that he has a hand on his waist, he further marked his curves.

Although she looks beautiful in the first image, it was the second that undoubtedly took center stage in her publication.

In this second snapshot we see her posing on her back, completely showing off this part of her beautiful body, since it is completely exposed, in addition to the fact that the dress has transparencies at the bottom, her legs also immediately shine.

The most striking thing about the image is that where her leg ends so do the stones that decorate her garment, so if you pay attention you will be able to notice a little of her later charms.

Kimberly Loaiza also published a similar session on her official Instagram, on February 14, 2020 precisely to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her Cuties, her publication has more than 2.3 million red hearts.

As to Cynthia Rodriguez it barely exceeds one hundred thousand like’s, it should be noted that La Lindura Mayor has more followers than the flirtatious host and singer.