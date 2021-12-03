Cynthia Rodríguez wears the short brown dress with great style | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez takes brown and beige to another level with a short dress that highlighted her indisputable qualities.

The singerCynthia Rodríguez appears in one of her instagram photos with a flirty short dress with which her curvy silhouette stood out.

The gorgeous host of Venga la Alegría He shared a more recent photo with his fan club from the photo platform where he has now 3.4 million subscribers.

The coquette “Coahuila“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, standing figure in a photograph in which she shows her imposing silhouette with a flirty short dress with puffy sleeves at the shoulders and a sweetheart cut on the chest.

Last days of November. Look: @tokyo_boutique_ Stylist: @perla_wizards, reads the message left by the television actress.

Cynthia Rodríguez wears coffee with style in a short dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, models from an exterior in which her beauty stood out mostly in the photography.

The Denominated “Grupera Princess“She stole the show once again by showing off not only her sharp waist but also her slender legs that attracted much of the attention in the photo duo.

Cynthia Deyanira Ruiz, who collaborated in programs such as “Todo un Show” added various reactions and comments in which netizens did not stop admiring her beauty and great bearing.

I can not with the beautifulaaaa, commented @ karladíazof,

“Beautiful, It already smells like Christmasaaaad, Hermosaaaaaa, Hello Cynoficial, very good morning my love that you are beautiful I like you very much you are happy Tuesday beautiful, you are beautiful my love I love you very much, oh cool! Calm down with how beautiful, beautiful, if you step on me I beg your pardon, “it reads between the compliments.

The “model“who has collaborated for important brands and Mexican fashion houses, has been distinguished as one of the” best dressed “.

The talented “singer-songwriter” and also “mexican youtuber“Cynthia Rodríguez, who has worn haute couture designs particularly from fashion houses such as” Victor & Jesse “,” Israel Garrido Moda “, among others, took all eyes with a fashionable print.

The remembered interpreter of “If you are not with me”, chose to wear her hair down, which further increased her appeal to her loyal fans, who left 69, 001 likes in the snapshot