Cynthia Rodríguez gives her fans a happy ending in a short look | Instagram

The singer, who emerged from the ranks of The academy, Cynthia Rodríguez, shared a new snapshot in which she appears in a flirty blue outfit with an animal print print.

It was a photo in which Cynthia Rodríguez captivated her 3.4 million subscribers by appearing in a flirty set of top and shorts with frayed edges.

The tight set was extremely short, revealing the slim legs of the “host of Venga la Alegría“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who wore black boots up to the knee.

Cynthia Rodríguez gives her fans a happy ending in a short look. Photo: Instagram Capture

The comments and reactions were immediate in the publication of “Cyn” so it ended up accumulating 78. 098 I like between messages and comments.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, Cynthia Rodríguez, shared a carousel of images and photos in which she wore a look that caught the eyes of her followers.

The so-called “best dressed” of the week, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, appears in a duo of images in which she is shown outside with a glass door in which a legend that says “Box Azteca” is read.

Happy week !, What a beautiful way to start the week !, Divine, Always with super outfits and super pretty, Marry me, Beautiful,

Cynthia Rodríguez is also “model“and he has collaborated with various Mexican brands by wearing some clothing outfits in which he has conquered Instagram on more than one occasion, although some of them tend to generate reactions in terms of the clothes he wears, such as on this occasion in which came a very direct comment.

Whoever dresses you, you are so beautiful and pretty with cu3rpaso but you urgently need to hire professional advice so that you look super without falling into the vinegar, those sets look like a catalog, you are there for more, you are a queen.

The message addressed to the native of Monclova, Coahuila, would not fail to surprise more than one, taking into account that the presenter of “I want to sing!“She always seeks to show herself with the best of fashion.

However, on this occasion, for some, despite their maxi high boots with transparent soles that are the fever this season, it seems to have not met expectations.

The “TV actress“Whoever appeared in productions such as” Educando a Nina “,” A Corazón Abierto “,” Mujer Comprada “, in addition to programs such as” Todo un show “, chose to wear his long hair gathered in a high bun which allowed to appreciate his accessories , some earrings in silver color, among the minimum accessories of the “mexican youtuber“.