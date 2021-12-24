Cynthia Rodríguez wears pink with style in a flirty outfit | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez wore pink with style by combining a flirty short outfit to which she added black stockings and a black and gold belt.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, wore a stylized silhouette with a look in Mexican pink crossed at the front that marked the small waist of the “academic“.

I love Christmas and its looks. Stylist: @perla_wizards, Dress: @zara, Stockings: @arobluofficial

Cynthia Rodríguez wears pink with style in a flirty outfit. Photo: Instagram Capture

Cynthia Rodriguez, modeled the exterior of Tv Azteca in a photo in which she looks standing, capturing most of the attention on her legs by wearing a pair of black stockings and matching shoes with a pointed toe.

The famous 37-year-old, who was born on May 8, 1984, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, has been characterized by wearing a defined silhouette as a result of the hours dedicated to the gym, which is appreciated in each of the sessions she performs for various advertising campaigns.

The gorgeous “model“of 1.71 dedicated his best smile before the camera and his 3.4 million subscribers will be captivated by the charismatic host of” I want to sing! “to whom they dedicated various comments and praise.

Hermosaaaaa, Bella, How preciousaa, And I love you, You are so preciousaa, Everything perfect but your stockings / tights, woww, I need them, How beautifulaa by God, Beautiful !!, You always look beautiful, My princess.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend Who has collaborated in several programs of Tv Azteca and Azteca 13 would leave everyone more than surprised, and it is not only her indisputable beauty that has left them speechless.

But also, some of the latest confessions of the “mexican youtuber“She would leave everyone more than surprised after sharing that during this next year she could become a mother.

Through the program “Venga la Alegría”, the actress of series and novels such as “Educando a Nina”, “A corazón Abierto” and “Mujer Comprada” has shared several clues about what her next state would be.

The Denominated “Grupera Princess“She plans to become a mother this next 2022 and it was the same one who mentioned in the morning that her longing for Christmas was a nursery, this, in the middle of a section in which” Capi “Pérez plays the character of” Margarita McKenzie ” .