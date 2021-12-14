Cynthia Rodríguez in white look, brightens the morning at VLA | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez wore a flirty white outfit with which she welcomed another morning of “Venga la Alegría”, the fine fabric of the look of “Coahuila“he let see past his clothes.

The “singer“Cynthia Rodríguez, wore a more casual outfit on the second day of this week, shortly after the” I want to sing! “Contest reaches the final stretch.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“It was featured in one of the most recent stories that he shares with his fans on Instagram where he adds up to 3.4 million subscribers to this day.

Hello! Kisses for everyone! The “former student of The Academy” commented.

Cynthia Rodríguez in white look, brightens the morning at VLA. Photo: Instagram Capture

The 37-year-old famous, born on May 8, 1984, wears a polka-dot blouse made of thin fabric that allowed us to see a blouse with suspenders of the same hue matching white trousers.

Undoubtedly, light colors are another of the allies that Cynthia Rodriguez has added to her fashion choices and that make her look perfect by highlighting her best features.

The actress of series and soap operas such as “Educando a Nina”, “Mujer purchased” and “A corazón Abierto”, Cynthia Rodríguez, pointed out that very soon she could be a mother and that the new member of the family and it could be for the next 2022.

I hope that next year I would be the happiest. It is a dream that I have in my life, I think it is the biggest dream I have is to have a baby and well, I hope it will come true next year. Obviously from sharing it and telling you, he explained forcefully.

However, both “Cyn“Like Carlos Rivera, they have preferred to keep their relationship very hermetic, pointing out that for the moment they are fine like this, although they don’t rule it out either, according to Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz’s boyfriend, in past interviews.

Still, now nothing. We are very happy as we are and the truth is that we still do not think much about it, we are very calm as we are, explained Rivera, captured by the camera of Edén Dorantes.

Currently, the denoted “Grupera Princess“, who has collaborated in programs such as” Todo un show “among other series and novels, shares the same home with Agusto Rivera and possibly within a few months they would be sharing the work of father and mother.