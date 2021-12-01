Cynthia Rodríguez, queen of feathers in a tight purple look | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez recently reappeared in a photograph in which she wore a tight purple outfit that stylized her silhouette and the different touch provided by the feathers on the cuffs of the dress.

The beautiful singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, who also hosts the morning of Come the joy where he presides over the talent show, he was featured in a new snapshot in which he once again fell in love with everyone’s sight in a flirty purple look.

This time, Cynthia Rodriguez It wore a design with a great shine in an intense purple color which is accompanied by a set of several pink feathers at the end of the sleeves.

Christmas looks are on the move! Thanks to my Stylist @perla_wizards, the message that accompanies the description of the famous 37-year-old can be read.

The Tv Azteca collaborator and Azteca Uno, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz highlighted her slender silhouette with the dress, which was adjusted along her figure and with an opening in the front leaving a little of her legs in view, a highly visible gesture.

Cynthia Rodríguez, queen of feathers in a tight purple look. Photo: Instagram Capture

Everything indicates that the “TV actress“Rodríguez Ruiz, the protagonists returned from the feathers not only in their clothing but also in their footwear, some pale pink slippers, with straps and a touch of feathers on the front, they made the complete set.

It was in a carousel of photographs in which the outstanding performer of themes such as, “If you are not with me“, a duet with José Luis, left everyone speechless and provoked various reactions

Perfect !!!!, wrote @ karladíazof.

Uffff, commented @curvyzulema.

That dress looks spectacular on you, A whole Christmas doll, Loving feathers more, What a great body woman, Everything looks good on you, Beauty made precious elegance, That dress looks beautiful, were some of the other comments.

The snapshot shared 15 hours ago accumulated a total of 97,962 likes, and various same reactions that is not surprising for the denoted “rump princess“, who has become a favorite on social media, particularly Instagram with 3.4 million subscribers.

On this occasion, “Cyn” decided to wear an elegant look for this present in a special event at the facilities of the Ajusco television station to start the December dates and light the Christmas tree placed inside the aforementioned facilities.

The celebration was chaired by Cynthia Deyanira herself in the company of her colleague, Roger González.