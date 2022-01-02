The JustConnect H.265 PoE 16-Channel Network Video Recorder (NVR) is a standalone professional video surveillance solution that does not require a PC.

D-Link introduces a new advanced integrated surveillance system. It does not need the intermediation of a PC since it integrates a VMS software through a web interface for the monitoring and control of the recordings. Provides local and remote access to cameras with the free JustConnect + app (iOS / Android) and has 16 PoE ports to connect IP cameras with ONVIF S protocol, up to 120w PoE Budget to power the cameras through the same data cable. It features a gigabit port for connection to the data / Internet network as well as two internal bays for SATA hard drives (up to 16TB capacity). Regarding the ports section, it integrates USB connections for mouse / keyboard, HDMI and VGA outputs to connect to a monitor, DI x8 DO x2 ports (Alarm In / Alarm Out for integration with presence, opening or access sensors) and USB ports for backup of recordings on external drives.

Stand alone video surveillance

In this way, the D-Link DNR-4020-16P NVR is positioned as the perfect solution for any company that wants a stand alone video surveillance system, since it integrates advanced monitoring software and all the necessary hardware ( switch 16 PoE ports to connect / power IP cameras and bays to install hard drives for video storage).

H.265 / HEVC (high efficiency Video Coding) support optimizes bandwidth and enables 4K streaming without image skipping, as well as recording taking up less storage space.

Thanks to its built-in DI / DO ports, the building’s door opening or movement sensors or different security systems can be connected to activate recordings for these events. In turn, the Alarm Out ports offer the option to configure sound alerts, pop-up messages or send an email.

Web interface

The integrated VMS monitoring software, accessible via web interface, is very easy to use and displays both streaming and recordings (continuous or scheduled) of up to 16 simultaneous channels with 4K resolutions if the cameras support it. Other options are the creation of privacy masks to avoid areas that we do not want to monitor, setting recording times, creating different user accounts, etc. For more flexibility, the free JustConnect + mobile app (iOS / Android) allows multi-camera viewing of streaming remotely.

Here is a demo video that shows how it works:

Compatibility

The DNR-4020-16P is compatible with cameras that support the ONVIF Profile S protocol and, of course, with the new Vigilance range of professional cameras D-Link, which features Dome, Bullet and SpeedDome cameras, all compatible with H.265 , PoE, resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD and varifocal lenses on some models. They feature weather-resistant IP66-rated housings, and the dome cameras feature the IK10 vandal-proof rating.

The D-Link DNR-4020-16P integrated network video recorder has a recommended retail price of 450 euros

eu.dlink.com