The Eco-Friendly functionalities reduce the electricity consumption in the ports not connected or without data traffic, and also adjust the electrical power according to the length of the network cable.

One of the devices that is always connected is the switch and D-Link has taken advantage of the presentation of its new Gigabit Switches without management DGS-105GL and DGS-108GL to remember that they integrate energy saving technologies such as Green Ethernet, whose development was led by D-Link, and the Energy Efficient Ethernet standard, IEEE 802.3az, in its entire range of switches, from unmanaged switches such as those presented, to Smart and Managed Enterprise Switches.

IEEE 802.3az

Thanks to this technology, the switch is able to detect on which ports there is no data traffic and puts them in low-power mode, which significantly reduces power consumption but does not affect performance, since connection recovery is instantaneous. as soon as the sending of data packets is detected.

Green Ethernet

Green Ethernet adds even more energy efficiency, since it is able to detect the state of the link and, if there is no connection (for example, when turning off the laptop), it disconnects the port to eliminate its electrical consumption, but also without affecting the performance anymore that recovery is instantaneous as soon as the client device reconnects. Green Ethernet also adjusts the electrical power according to the length of the cable since, by default, the switches are designed to deliver the necessary electrical power to each port to maintain optimal connections of up to 100 meters, but normally in the home the distances are much more short. This functionality detects the length of the cable and, if it is less than 50 meters in Gigabit connections or 30 meters in 10 Gigabit connections, it drastically reduces the power to reduce the electrical consumption.

80% less ‘light’ consumption

Adding IEEE 802.3az and Green Ethernet technologies, it is estimated that the switch’s power consumption is reduced by around 80%. In addition, the DGS-105GL and DGS-108GL have a high-density metal housing that favors heat dissipation and eliminates the need for fans, so that the operation of the switch is silent and the useful life of the internal components is extended.

In unmanaged switches such as DGS-105GL and DGS-108GL these functionalities are enabled as standard, while in Smart and Managed Switches the network administrator can access their management separately to enable or disable them, also adding disconnection options. of ports with time programming, as well as various hibernation modes.

Technical characteristics of the Gigabit Plug & Play switches D-Link DGS-105GL and DGS-108GL

Five Gigabit ports (DGS-105GL), eight Gigabit ports (DGS-108GL). Switching capacity: 10 GBps (DGS-105GL), 16 GBps (DGS-108GL). Plug & Play operation, without management, compatible with any router or operator. Attractive and compact design, low profile. High-density metal shell, fanless dissipation. IEEE 802.1p QoS (Quality of Service) to automatically prioritize high data demand traffic such as video calls, streaming or online games. 10/100 or 1,000 MBps (Gigabit) link speed and status LEDs on the top of the case. Energy efficiency with IEEE 802.3az and Green Ethernet, saving up to 80% of electricity consumption.

D-Link DGS-105GL: 14.99 euros

D-Link DGS-108GL: 21.99 euros

eu.dlink.com