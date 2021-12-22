

Daddy Yankee comes to court to support Raphy Pina.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Rodrigo Varela / .

This morning, by way of support and solidarity, Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, Daddy Yankee’s first name, arrived at the Federal Court of Hato Rey, to be present on the final day of the trial against producer Raphy Pina, who faces two charges for possession of a firearm illegally modified to fire automatically and for possession of firearms by a person who was convicted of a felony.

Upon his arrival at court, Daddy Yankee thanked Pina for the support that the public has given and how “very nice” they have behaved with her representative during the week-long judicial process.

“Thank you to that audience with the blessings, and that you are praying for him. We are here for him, to see what is determined, but with God in front, whatever the decision, we know that God is in the processes and we are going over there, “said Daddy Yankee.

In turn, Daddy Yankee described Pina as “a warrior” and that at all times he stressed: “Whatever happens, he has a friend and that his family is under my shield, there is no problem.”

Likewise, Daddy Yankee wished that Pina’s youngest daughter, Vida, whom he conceived with his wife, the Dominican artist Natti Natasha, could have her first Christmas with her father.

Pina faces two charges: one for possession of an automatic weapon and the other for possession of a firearm by a federal convict, since the producer was convicted in 2015 of bank fraud.

The producer, president of the record label Pina Records, is exposed to a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the charges.

Pina founded her record label in 1996 and has represented some of the biggest artists in the reggaeton genre, including Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, and Don Omar.

Hours before going to the last day of trial, Pina published a message on his social networks with his four children and his wife thanking his followers for the support and claiming that this publication would not be the last if he is found guilty.

“God willing and that this is not my last post. This process has not been easy, but believe me that for those in these photos I go to the last consequences. I have Faith and I know that God knows my heart, my dedication and my position ”, wrote the urban music producer. prayer. Tomorrow I will go with the same strength and courage that characterizes me and that The Judge of heaven decides. Blessings and I come back and I repeat THANK YOU OF ALL. I love you, ”added Pina.