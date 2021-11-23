

The change in climate and the percentage of unvaccinated has influenced the increase in cases.

With three days to go until Thanksgiving, daily cases of COVID-19 in the US have been on the rise, despite the fact that it will have a different tint from the one celebrated in 2020, a year marked by confinement in which vaccines were not yet widespread.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the daily rate of cases in the US is about half what it was last year as Thanksgiving approached; Nevertheless, the current rate of infections is around 92,000 new daily cases, which represents 16% more than a week ago.

Although there was a decrease in COVID-19 cases during part of the summer, infections have been on the rise again in the last two weeks, returning to the levels seen in August, CNN reported.

The states that have been most affected by the new cases have been those from the Midwest, plus Michigan and Minnesota, with an increase in cases per capita than the rest of the states.

However, the trend of increasing cases is nationwide, as all but a dozen states saw an increase in cases last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the current situation, the increase in cases has not been unexpected, as people spend more time indoors in cold weather seasons and immunity decreases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, told CNN on Sunday.

In his remarks, he admitted that there is a lot of virus circulating in the US, and the fact that millions of people eligible to be vaccinated have not done so, makes the virus in the community more dangerous, and makes vulnerable not only to people who have not received a dose, but who have already received the vaccine, since none is 100% effective.

Unvaccinated people remain the main source of infections

Fauci insisted during an interview with ABC This Week that unvaccinated people are the mainly infections in American communities today.

IIt also stated that almost 60% of the US population is fully vaccinatedBut about 82 million people, more than a third of those eligible, have not yet received the first dose.

This puts unvaccinated people at higher risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people, thus increasing the chances of hospitalization or death.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), unvaccinated people are six times more likely to test positive for the virus and 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

Fauci noted that fully vaccinated people will be able to safely enjoy the Thanksgiving festivities without masks. “Get vaccinated and you can enjoy the holidays very easily. And if you are not, be careful “, he pointed.

Last Friday, the CDC gave the go-ahead to recommend Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines for adults in the US.

